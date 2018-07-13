Best dressed gent found his stylish outfit from an Op-Shop

Michael Turner took out Lowes Best Dressed Gent while Kurt Bloomer of Grafton took out runner-up.

A $20 OP-SHOP find helped Michael Turner win the Grafton Shoppingworld Fashions on the Field Lowes Best Dressed Gent.

The unique grey double- breasted three-piece suit was scored from a local op shop and chosen by his wife Bree Turner.

Bree Turner also came runner-up in the Grafton Shoppingworld Fashions on the Field Red Hot Hair Best Dressed Lady competition.

"The lovely lady at the op shop said this is the winner...we tried on four of five,” he said.

Mr Turner said this was the first time he had ever worn a three-piece suit before.

"I tried it on the other day and Bree said you've got to go,” he said.

Mrs Turner convinced him to enter in the competition.

"We have been in the couples fashion a few years ago but I've never done fashions,” he said.

Mr Turner said the best part about the races is him being able to tell his mother that he won Fashions on the Field.

He said winning has been exciting and wonderful.

"It's just an easy nice feeling, it wasn't an expected thing,” he said.

Kurt Bloomer, who definitely stood out in the crowd with his black turtleneck, was the runner-up.

He wore a double-breasted suit with a turtleneck because he wanted to stand out and thought everyone else would only be wearing single breasted suits.

"I wear a shirt and tie to work every day, I wanted to wear something a bit different, something more comfortable,” he said.

"So I went with the turtleneck that looks cool with basically anything.”.

One of his inspirations for the outfit was Steve McQueen, as he was usually seen wearing a turtleneck or a double breasted suit.

He dressed up the outfit with accessories such as his grandfather's binoculars from the 80s.