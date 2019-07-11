BEST DRESSED: Grafton woman takes out top title

Runner-up Alla Dinech and winner Jessica Lawson share a laugh after taking out the prizes in the Best Dressed Lady Classic at Grafton Cup fashions on the field.

THE hotly-contested pinnacle of the Grafton Cup Fashions on the Field - the Red Hot Hair Best Dressed Classic Lady was another showdown in racing ensembles. From florals to classic black, animal print and bold reds, the seven finalists who emerged from the two jam-packed heats were whittled down to just two.

Taking out the coveted title was Grafton's Jessica Lawson who caught the judges' eyes with her elegant ensemble featuring full gingham print skirt, teamed with classic black, fur accessory and a stylish boater hat.

The latter accessory, created by Brisbane milliner and friend Katie Gallagher, was the starting point for Jessica's outfit who relied on her sister-in-law for advice as they put things on and took things off over a champagne at home.

This was Jessica's first time entering the fashions so she was a little shocked to be wearing the winning sash.

"I've been to races before but never been involved in the fashion competition.”

She said her ensemble featured pieces she already had in her wardrobe - shoes, hand bag and shirt - and new items including a contemporary faux fur stole from Forever New. "My gloves belonged to my late grandmother.”

Runner-up Alla Dimech took out the same title last year. The Gold Coast visitor is an avid racing fashionista and particularly loves attending country race meets "because everyone is so down-to-earth nature and friendly.”

She made and designed her stunning winter dress before teaming it with accessories.

"I find a fabric first and that dictates the design and then the hat and accessories I include. It's all in the attention to details with racing fashion.”

Ms Dimech is no stranger to the fashions on the field event, competing at least six or seven times a year in Brisbane and her hometown on the Gold Coast.

She has also made it to the finals at Melbourne Cup.

"There can be 300-500 entrants in that so to make it to the final 20 was pretty special.”

Alla shares her racing designs on her Instagram account alla-dimech and said she will probably be back next year.

"Two runner-ups in a row is incentive to keep trying.”