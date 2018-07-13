Best Dressed Lady has plenty of form on catwalk and track

Grafton Shoppingworld Fashions on the Field winners, winner of Red Hot Hair Best Dressed Lady is Kacey Lloyd of Cabarita Beach, Contemporary Best Dressed Lady is Bec Zaffino of Graftonand runner up Bree Turner of Grafton.

THE winner of the 2018 Red Hot Hair Best Dressed Lady has racing form both on the fashion stage and on the track.

Kacey Lloyd, from Cabarita Beach, was an avid FOTF competitor but gave up a few years ago to concentrate on running her family's horses in the Northern NSW area.

"I've won a few before on the Gold Coast and in Brisbane and was a finalist on Derby Day in Melbourne but haven't been entering lately because we've had horses running,” she said.

"We didn't have any in this carnival so we came along for a social visit.

"I never really planned to enter today but I'm glad I did.”

Ms Lloyd works for the Tweed River Jockey Club in the winners room so there isn't much she does that doesn't involved horse racing.

"I have a few race outfits in my wardrobe,” she said.

Ms Lloyd's winning black and red ensemble had a Spanish feel to it thanks to the oversized boater hat and headscarf she donned.

Red accessories including boots, earrings, glove and of course lipstick provided pops of primary to break up the black dress and faux fur stole, cutting an avante garde figure among the racing fashion fraternity.

Bree Turner, a dressmaker from Grafton, was chosen as the runner-up in the Red Hot Hair Best Dressed Lady.

She said she decided on a pale pink and burgundy maroon colour palette for her outfit, as she believed it was a very popular colour at the moment.

Her dress firstly came together when she found the fascinator on a second-hand millinery site and created the outfit around it.

Ms Turner made the skirt herself.

Her top was from Forever New, with the rest from op shops.

Ms Turner decided to go into Fashion on the Field to represent Dear Hazel her studio in South Grafton.

Contemporary winner Bec Zaffino stood out from the crowd in her Cue Dress.

The velvety, long-sleeved number had tails along the bottom that gave the outfit extra flair.

Originally from Grafton, the nurse is now living and working in Scone and isn't a stranger to the fashion stakes on Grafton Cup Day.

Five years ago she won the millinery award.

"I'm shocked, excited and ecstatic,” Ms Zaffino said.

"I saw the dress and I loved it.

"I didn't think it would fit when I tried it on but I'm very glad that it did.

"I love the velvet, it feels so nice and this is the first time I've felt comfortable at a race day.”

Ms Zaffino said she loved the races because it was a chance to feel fabulous.

"I love catching up with friends, having a glass of bubbly and it's a chance to wear all the things in your wardrobe you wouldn't wear otherwise,” she said.