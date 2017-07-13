Best Dressed Lady shows her racing colour

LADY IN BLUE: Grafton woman Angela Carroll took out Best Dressed Lady on Grafton Cup Day.

IT can take a lot of effort to create a racing outfit, but Grafton woman Angela Carroll is proof that when it comes together it can pay off in a big way.

This year, it was her Alice McCall dress and bespoke headpiece by Neigh Millinery that earned her the title of Red Hot Hair Best Dressed Lady for the 2017 Grafton Cup Day.

Ms Carroll said that while she loved her own outfit, she wasn't expecting to win.

"Now I can tell (my husband) not to complain about me spending so much money on outfits,” she laughed.

"I go in this most years, but last year was the first year I went in it properly. You come on the day and you see so many beautiful outfits.”

The mother of three first saw the Alice McCall outfit being worn by someone at the end of last year, and when she came across that someone on a Facebook page asked her if she was interested in selling it.

As luck would have it, she was. But finding accessories to match proved to be more difficult.

"I bought this and then everything else obviously had to be built around it,” she said.

"I couldn't find any millinery to match so I just bit the bullet and had it made. I was really happy with that.”

Her shoes were a DIY job, painted blue to match perfectly.

Mrs Carroll, who works as a multimedia director and graphic design for News Regional Media, said the fashions were one of her favourite parts of the July Carnival.

"I used to study the race form but I really just enjoy the social aspect of it,” she said.

"In Grafton you don't get much of an opportunity to dress up. It's just a really nice way to show your individual style and see what others are wearing.”

Last year's Lady of the Carnival, Amelia Carson, won Contemporary Racewear and Jane Moore was runner up.