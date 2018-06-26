Menu
Bonson ‘Lizard Man’ Ellery with Shelsea Schilling.
Crime

Lizard Man’s best friend tells court of chilling final hours

by Alexandria Utting
26th Jun 2018 6:36 AM
CHILLING details of killer Bronson "Lizard Man" Ellery's final moments after he murdered his former partner on the Gold Coast have been revealed during his best mate's sentencing hearing.

Shelsea Schilling and Bronson ‘Lizard Man’ Ellery
Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday heard that Michael Ryan Warburton had arrived at Ellery's Southport apartment to find the Lizard Man's ex-partner, Shelsea Schilling, lying in a pool of blood on the night of the murder-suicide in 2016.

Warburton was yesterday sentenced to two years in jail, wholly suspended, after pleading guilty to giving his brother's name when arrested by police and possessing drugs.

Michael Warburton at Brisbane’s Supreme Court. Picture: Annette Dew
Defence barrister James McNab told the court Warburton had given the fake name weeks after his close friend killed his former girlfriend Shelsea Schilling and took his own life.

The court heard Ellery had asked Warburton to visit. When he arrived, he saw Ms Schilling in a pool of blood.

For an hour Warburton held his best mate who then said, "I promised her I would go with her" and committed suicide in front of him, the court was told.

"Mr Ellery was inconsolable," Mr McNab said.

"There was nothing whatsoever Mr Warburton could have done. This has haunted him."

