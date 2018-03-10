BEST IN THE VALLEY: Indian Cottage

Staff at the Indian Cottage on Prince Street in Grafton.

AFTER opening in August 2013, the Indian Cottage has gained a cult following by residents in the Clarence Valley.

The Indian Cottage has now been voted as the Best International Flavour in the Valley.

Manager Rajdeep Sandhu said she believed the reason they were voted as the best was because they cooked everything fresh.

"Indian Cottage is real Indian food, this is what the real authentic Indian taste is,” she said.

She said the herbs and spices gave great flavours to all their meals, emphasising that they would never serve frozen food.

"From entrees to breads, there is no frozen (food),” she said.

She said using frozen things gave dishes a different taste.

"So it really matters that it isn't frozen.”

Their favourite and most popular dishes according to Clarence locals are butter chicken and cheesy garlic naan, which are cooked fresh in a tandoori oven.

Ms Sandhu described her staff as very friendly and well presented, with one of the Indian Cottage's main focuses being customer service.

"We sell with a smile and we give customers a professional service,” she said. "We take complaints very seriously.”

She said all staff members were hard-working and always gave their best efforts at work.

Here are some of the comments on our Facebook poll about Indian Cottage:

Gabriella Perry: Indian Cottage! And Teppan Mate!!

Robyn Nixon: Indian Cottage.

Mandy N Lee Bowling: Indian Cottage.

Amanda Shoebridge: Indian Cottage.

Lydia Gabanski: Too many to pick from but Teppan Mate, Indian Cottage and Burrito Bar are my favourites. Yum.

Brenda Little: Indian Cottage!!!

Amy Bultitude: Indian Cottage.

Jenna Rendell: Teppan Mate or Indian Cottage.