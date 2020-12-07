Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Employment

Best jobs to get in a COVID world

7th Dec 2020 7:11 AM

 

The pandemic has changed the world of work for almost all of us and, going into the future, it will continue shape the types of jobs that will boom and bust.

As Scott Morrison looks to get the economy ticking again he is looking at nation's most resilient occupations and high-demand industries, to see where the most potential is.

Today he will be aided by new National Skills Commission data which shows the jobs that will boom or fall by the wayside in a COVID world.

The National Skills Commission data breaks down industries by the best performing jobs.
The National Skills Commission data breaks down industries by the best performing jobs.

Seen by The Australian, the data shows the most resilient jobs will be in the health sector, including those in aged care and disability, and mental health professionals, as well as the transport, agriculture and education sectors, with ongoing demand for high school teachers, plant operators and delivery drivers.

The data shows that accommodation, hospitality and manufacturing will be hardest hit.

However, National Skills Commissioner Adam Boyton told The Australian there were "signs of recovery" in the labour market, as the states and territories continue to reopen their economies and contain the COVID-19 spread.

coronavirus employment health jobs pandemic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VALE: Remembering a humble man who helped build Grafton

        Premium Content VALE: Remembering a humble man who helped build Grafton

        People and Places He was involved in building our power station and hospital, and stayed active in community roles well into his 90s

        REVEALED: Where you’re likely to be robbed in the Clarence

        Premium Content REVEALED: Where you’re likely to be robbed in the Clarence

        Crime Keep your property secured if you live or work in these hot spots!

        CRCA fall agonisingly close in NCCC Premier League clash

        Premium Content CRCA fall agonisingly close in NCCC Premier League clash

        Sport Northern Districts and CRCA had everyone at McKittrick Park this weekend on the...

        What got the Clarence talking this week?

        Premium Content What got the Clarence talking this week?

        Opinion From excellent customer service to rubbish and broken bottles, here’s what you had...