Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Margot Robbie visits the Kangaroo Sanctuary in the Northern Territory,
Margot Robbie visits the Kangaroo Sanctuary in the Northern Territory, "sha loves cuddles with her new friend Margot @margotrobbie" Picture: @thekangaroosanctuary/Instagram Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/BxiceHhlm-3/
Celebrity

Hollywood superstar’s spectacular NT holiday

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
18th May 2019 4:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE of Hollywood's hottest stars has been taking time out to holiday in the Territory.

And she's been sharing some of the NT's spectacular scenery with the rest of the world through her Instagram account.

Homegrown Aussie superstar Margot Robbie spent time in and around Uluru and posted stunning pictures of her holiday.

During her stay she met some of the Red Centre's colourful characters, including some local camels keen to show off their pearly whites.

Robbie also got to cuddle Sasha the kangaroo at the Kangaroo Sanctuary.

The Hollywood star also took a ride on The Ghan - the passenger train service between Adelaide and Darwin.

Margot Robbie in the Northern Territory,
Margot Robbie in the Northern Territory, "Outback adventure in @Australia (no filters, it’s just that beautiful out here)". Picture: @margotrobbie/Instagram Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/BxhenP1jxPQ/

The actor who has starred in several blockbusters, including the Wolf of Wall Street and Suicide Squad, also posted images of her fighting off flies and protecting her wine with an insect shield.

With more than 15 million followers, Robbie's posts will provide a welcome boost to the Territory's tourism industry.

In just 16 hours almost 1.4 million people have liked the photos.

More Stories

celebrity holiday hollywood instagram margot robbie northern territory

Top Stories

    Democracy sausage a flash in the pan?

    premium_icon Democracy sausage a flash in the pan?

    Politics Lack of mystery meats on offer at polling booths across the electorate causes concern

    • 18th May 2019 4:36 PM
    ELECTION: Win at all costs culture called out

    premium_icon ELECTION: Win at all costs culture called out

    Politics Candidate unhappy with 'disgraceful' negativity

    Early votes at record high as election day arrives

    premium_icon Early votes at record high as election day arrives

    Politics Volunteers outnumber voters as election landscape changed

    Troy back in town for 50th

    premium_icon Troy back in town for 50th

    People and Places Little get-together to mark Grafton's favourite son's milestone.