Best of the best for Yamba film festival

Lesley Apps
| 22nd Apr 2017 10:00 AM
AND THE OSCAR GOES TO: Mahershala Ali and Alex R Hibbert in a scene from the Academy Award-winning film Moonlight.
AND THE OSCAR GOES TO: Mahershala Ali and Alex R Hibbert in a scene from the Academy Award-winning film Moonlight. David Bornfriend

UNLIKE this year's Academy Awards, Yamba Cinema owner Debbie McCredie can confidently announce that Moonlight has won a starring role in her line-up of international sceenings set for the venue next weekend.

The film that won Best Picture at the recent Oscars ceremony received extra attention after the now legendary stuff up where La La Land was mistakenly announced before being embarrassingly corrected live on stage.

"I was planning on putting it in my film festival program anyway (before the controversy) because it wasn't really mainstream enough to include in our regular sessions. Then when it went and won the Oscar I thought 'perfect'.”

Ms McCredie has been scouring the world wide web for the best in international releases over the past 12 months to come up with a stellar line-up to be served over the course of the week, April 28-May 3. Although there was a lot of choice out there, she said she thoroughly enjoyed the task of collating the films for what has become a much-anticipated annual event.

"I book everything myself and this year have three foreign and four English speaking films in the line-up.

"I really wanted a French film this year so I went through 15 of those before settling on Rosalie Blum.

"I also went through 15 Italian films before deciding to go with Perfect Strangers. It's a very intriguing film with a really interesting and topical concept.”

She said her opening night film The Salesman was also a no-brainer to add to her list.

"It's an Iranian film which is very rare and after it won Best Foreign Film at the Oscars it was a no-brainer not to include it in the program too.”

The final short list for the Yamba Cinema International Film Festival come from all corners of the globe and two from Australia.

"Because there are only seven chosen from the entire world, they have to be good ones, the best of the best.”

She said the program allows each film to be screened twice to give ticket holders the chance to catch all seven if they desire.

"These films cost me more but people know they are getting to see something they don't normally see on the big screen here in the Clarence. I try to encourage everyday people, not just film buffs, to come and see them by keeping tickets to a reasonable price.

"People find themselves enjoying them so much they become more open-mind about trying other movies they normally wouldn't go and see.”

Ms McCredie said the festival has helped establish the cinema as a bit of an "indie” venue with more and more independent movie people approaching her throughout the year.

"They see we screen these films here occasionally. I don't want to be too cliche and this festival is a good example of that.”

And the audiences are already showing their support for this year's event.

"I started selling festival passes before I even had the program printed which is great. Being part of the plunge program has worked really well and the timing is great too. We've had a run of kids' movies for the school holidays so a few people are keen to get back to the grown up films again.”

Tickets on sale now at the Yamba Cinema. Festival passes $59. Single sessions $14. Opening night $20 inc. drinks/nibbles. Closing session $20 including devonshire tea.

Yamba Cinema International Film Festival program

Thursday, April 27

10.15am: Moonlight

2.30pm: I, Daniel Blake

6.30pm: Opening night drinks from 6.30pm with screening of The Salesman

Friday, April 28

12.30pm: Rosalie Blum

6.45pm: David Stratton: A Cinematic Life

Saturday, April 29

12.30pm: Perfect Strangers

4.30pm: Zach's Ceremony

Sunday, April 30

10am: Rosalie Blum

2pm: Moonlight

Monday, May 1

12.15pm: The Salesman

Tuesday, May 2

10am: Perfect Strangers

6.30pm: I, Daniel Blake

Wednesday, May 3

10am: Zach's Ceremony

11.45am: Closing screening including Devonshire Tea with Tanna Cappuccino screening David Stratton: A Cinematic Life

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  film festival moonlight whatson yamba

