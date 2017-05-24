Best on show for Ladies May Tournament

Sue Reguson watches her drive down the 12th hole in last year's Grafton Ladies May Tournament.

GOLF: With this year's Grafton Ladies May Tournament teeing off for its 54th year, former champions Sue Reguson and Jodie Rockliff will be hoping the annual event can bring out the best of their golfing abilities.

While last year's winner of the Silver Cup Courtney Fuller will not compete due to prior commitments, the field will still be strong with local and visiting golfers.

Three-time former champion Reguson, who learned how to play golf on the Grafton course, said she has been travelling down from Coolangatta-Tweed to compete in the May Tournament for 25 years.

"I'm looking forward to the tournament as per usual," she said.

"For me it's a good chance to catch up, it's so well run and everyone loves being a part of it.

"I'm not in very good form at the moment, but that's just golf.

"Sometimes you go alright for a while and then you have bad patches, so I'm hoping to find a bit of form and just enjoy the tournament and have fun."

For 2015 winner and fellow Coolangatta-Tweed member Rockliff, the chance to take some time from work and play golf will be a welcome break.

"I've been flat out at work and haven't been able to get the practice in, so I'll see what happens but anything can happen when you get out there," she said.

"Hopefully I'll get better as the competition goes on, and find some rhythm over the four days.

"I always look forward to playing in Grafton.

"It's just one of those tournaments where you get to catch up with people you haven't seen in a year, and it's a great tournament, the members of the club are all very friendly, it's so well organised.

"I can't put me finger on just one thing."

Reguson said the May Tournament was a real family affair.

"I'll be playing with my mum today and my brother the next day," she said.

"I really like coming down and being able to play with my family, it's just good fun.

"I might get a few tips off mum actually, she might be able to pick something up with my swing or see why I'm not hitting them well at the moment."

While Fuller may not be lining up, there will be tough competition for the Silver Cup from last year's runner-up Trish Nance, as well as Armidale's Amanda Carr and Grafton's Heather Purtill.

"I suspect the usual names will be right up there," Reguson said.

"There's quite a few in contention this year, there's some of the best golf of the year played in Grafton.

"I'd love to be able to win, but I'm just going to go out there and enjoy it."