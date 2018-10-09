Best paw forward for autism

RSPCA Million Paws walk at Mackay Botanic Gardens. Toby the Burnese Mountain Dog and Bella the French Bulldog

THE DAY is almost here. After months of planning, the Local Paws Walk for Autism is on this Saturday.

The walk, which will raise funds for a local sensory therapy facility for families managing children and young adults with autism, is the brain-child of Veronica Balsamello, whose son has autism.

It al began when she wanted to do something for people with autism in the Clarence Valley and give them the opportunity to live a full life.

Glenda Hawdon, who came on board as event coordinator to help Veronica, told The Daily Examiner that her daughter, who is now 32, had no support from the government until she was 22.

"I know the importance of early intervention. If we can provide something for these families I'd almost sell my soul for it," she said.

Entry to the event at Jabour Park is a gold coin donation if you are not already registered for the walk.

There will be jumping castles, face painting, two Paw Patrol characters and much more in the exclusive children's zone. Cost if $5 for kids registered to walk and $10 not registers.

There will be over twenty stalls that include good, pet shops, a local vet, clothing, drinking, toys and games, plus a whole lot more.

There are a few rules you need to follow to make sure the dogs and people all get along:

All registered entrants will agree to sign this form accepting personal responsibility for any damages caused by their dog.

No registration will be accepted without compliance, to this standard.

All dogs must be on leash at all times. Non adherence will effect immediate exclusion from event, and removal from event grounds.

All dogs must be controlled on solid leash, (no retractable leashes allowed), by a responsible adult, even if registered to child participant. ie no person under 16 years to be unsupervised or left in charge of dog. Non adherence will effect immediate exclusion from event, and removal from event grounds.

Only registered to event dogs, will be allowed entry to grounds during event hours 10am to 3pm. Non adherence will effect immediate exclusion from event, and removal from event grounds.

Organisers ask that if you're not sure how your dog will behave around people or other dogs, please do not bring it.

You can register for $10 or $5 for the event from 9.30 to 10.30am with the walk kicking off at 10.30am. Markets are open from 9am.