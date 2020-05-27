Best start to life for Clarence bubs

IN 2003 the Aboriginal Peri-natal health project identified that the health of Aboriginal mothers may be affected by many social, economic and political determinants of Aboriginal health. In response to this the AMIHS (Aboriginal Maternal Infant Health Service) was developed by the NSW Department of Health to bridge the gap in health outcomes and improve health services for Aboriginal women and babies through this culturally sensitive service.

AMIHS is a community based maternity service which the service delivery model has been developed for Aboriginal women and babies to receive care both in pregnancy and up to eight weeks postnatal.

Aboriginal women can get support through their pregnancies.

AMIHS in the Clarence Valley celebrated 10 years last year in November 2019, servicing more than 700 Aboriginal families in this period of time.

The service involves a Registered Midwife and an Aboriginal Health Worker working together to provide care to pregnant Aboriginal women and non-Aboriginal women having an Aboriginal baby.

AMIHS also includes community development activities that provide a holistic approach to developing the health and wellbeing of the women and their families.

This service has been running within the Clarence Valley covering parts of the Bundjalung, Gumbaynggirr and Yaegl areas since November 2009, providing care to women from Baryulgil, Malabugilmah, Grafton, South Grafton, Maclean and Yamba and all surrounding smaller towns

If you think you are pregnant – it is time to visit us, we can see you as early as six weeks, this will mean your baby gets the best start in life. You do not need a referral, you can just call us at Grafton Community Health on 02 6641 8702 or ask your doctor to refer you to the service.