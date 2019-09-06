REVEALED: Meet the Valley's favourite vet
A CALL went out to the Daily Examiner's Facebook community to find the Valley's favourite vet.
Over the past week Daily Examiner subscribers voted in a poll of the eight finalists, well the votes have been counted and the Valley's favourite vet has been named, and the winner is....
1. Clarence Valley Veterinary Clinic
TEN years ago, Vicki and Ray Barnett took the plunge to open their own vet clinic, and a decade on are beloved by their clients and community.
"It was bit daunting at the start… but it's worked out well," Dr Barnett said.
The couple were both working at Grafton Veterinary Clinic when the opportunity to buy the Pound St clinic popped up and they went for it.
Neither of them had experience in the behind the scenes of running a business but have built a hugely successful one from the ground up.
"There's a lot going on with running a business that we had no idea about," Mrs Barnett said.
Looking after an adored member of the family is a responsibility the couple and their staff take seriously. Dr Barnett said herself and the staff developed close relationships with their regular customers.
"Some clients, we might know their whole family," she said.
The job can be exhausting, require long and irregular hours and be a challenge at times but Dr Barnett said not knowing what's going to happen next can also be a bit exciting.
"We deal with a whole range of people and animals," she said.
"It is much more than just the animals, it is also dealing with the general public.
"We never know what we're going to get, or what's going to walk through the door."
Dr Barnett said being able to help an animal, who is often a beloved part of the family, was a rewarding feeling.
However, the good times came with the bad and coping with loss was an unfortunate part of the job.
Dr Barnett said it was flattering to be named the Valley's favourite vet and be recognised for all their hard work.
Clarence Valley Veterinary Clinic, 123 Pound St Grafton, call 6642 4224 for enquiries.
