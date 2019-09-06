REVEALED: Meet the Valley's favourite vet

A CALL went out to the Daily Examiner's Facebook community to find the Valley's favourite vet.

Over the past week Daily Examiner subscribers voted in a poll of the eight finalists, well the votes have been counted and the Valley's favourite vet has been named, and the winner is....

1. Clarence Valley Veterinary Clinic

Clarence Valley Veterinary Clinic owners Ray and Vicki Barnett have been helping Grafton's pets for 10 years. Kathryn Lewis

TEN years ago, Vicki and Ray Barnett took the plunge to open their own vet clinic, and a decade on are beloved by their clients and community.

"It was bit daunting at the start… but it's worked out well," Dr Barnett said.

The couple were both working at Grafton Veterinary Clinic when the opportunity to buy the Pound St clinic popped up and they went for it.

Neither of them had experience in the behind the scenes of running a business but have built a hugely successful one from the ground up.

"There's a lot going on with running a business that we had no idea about," Mrs Barnett said.

Looking after an adored member of the family is a responsibility the couple and their staff take seriously. Dr Barnett said herself and the staff developed close relationships with their regular customers.

"Some clients, we might know their whole family," she said.

The job can be exhausting, require long and irregular hours and be a challenge at times but Dr Barnett said not knowing what's going to happen next can also be a bit exciting.

"We deal with a whole range of people and animals," she said.

"It is much more than just the animals, it is also dealing with the general public.

"We never know what we're going to get, or what's going to walk through the door."

Dr Barnett said being able to help an animal, who is often a beloved part of the family, was a rewarding feeling.

However, the good times came with the bad and coping with loss was an unfortunate part of the job.

Dr Barnett said it was flattering to be named the Valley's favourite vet and be recognised for all their hard work.

Clarence Valley Veterinary Clinic, 123 Pound St Grafton, call 6642 4224 for enquiries.

2. Grafton Veterinary Clinic

123 Bacon St, Grafton, 6624 3681

Grafton Veterinary Clinic owner Dr Alan Giles with Brownie the horse. Dr Giles is encouraging horse owners to vaccinate horses for Hendra virus. Photo JoJo Newby / The Daily Examiner JoJo Newby

3. Mobile Vet

Unit 5, 40 Hyde St, South Grafton, 6642 4667

Local vet Louisa Poutsma wants more people talking about vets mental health.

4. Riverbank Animal Hospital

60 Through St, South Grafton, 6642 3083

Veterinary nurse at Riverbank Animal Hospital with the cat that was rescued from the Grafton bridge yesterday. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner Adam Hourigan

5. Angourie Road Veterinary Surgery

Cnr Angourie Rd and Favourite Ave, Yamba, 6646 9966

TEAM: Nurse Julie with Milly, Dr Karen with Moobycat, nurse Anthea with Koda, and nurse Leisa.

6. Sandy Paws Vet Iluka

6/42-44 Charles St, Iluka, 6646 5676

7. Equine Veterinary and Dental Services

160 Old Lilypool Rd, South Grafton, 6642 4700

8. Yamba Veterinary Clinic

10 Treelands Dr, Yamba, 6646 2716