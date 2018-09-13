Re-signed Wallaby’s lofty ambition

FORMER NRL star Marika Koroibete has committed to the Wallabies' World Cup campaign with the winger signing a new Rugby Australia deal that takes him through until the end of 2019.

Koroibete has only signed with Australia and the Melbourne Rebels until after the tournament in Japan, leaving open the possibility of then playing rugby overseas or returning to rugby league.

The 26-year-old has become a regular starter in the Wallabies backline, playing 14 Test since his debut in 2017.

Koroibete said staying in Melbourne, where he first made a name for himself with NRL club the Melbourne Storm, was an obvious choice.

"I am very happy to be continuing with the Rebels in 2019," Koroibete said.

"I joined the club when I first came to professional rugby and they have supported me to become a Wallaby and now I want to repay their belief in me and be the best winger in the world."

Rebels head coach David Wessels said Koroibete was already passing on his knowledge and experience to the club's young players.

"Marika has been an outstanding member of our club and community since he became a Rebel and he has a key role to play in educating our emerging players.

Marika Koroibete has an altercation with Damian de Allende of the Springboks.

"There is no doubt he is going to be a key part of our quest for a Super Rugby title in 2019." Koroibete's re-signing confirms another key piece of their 2019 squad, following the recruitment of Brumbies No.8 Isi Naisarani and Melbourne-born Wallaby Matt Toomua, who will join the Rebels in May following the conclusion of his commitments with UK club Leicester Tigers.