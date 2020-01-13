Menu
AJ Michalka.
Best, worst Critics Choice red carpet looks

by Lexie Cartwright
13th Jan 2020 10:00 AM

Another week, another awards ceremony in Hollywood and this time stars are gathering for the Critics Choice Awards.

The glitzy ceremony is being held at Santa Monica's historic venue Barker Hangar today, with Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lopez and Brad Pitt among the big name nominees.

And while A-list attendees are vying for the top gongs, we're really just in it for the spectacle that is the red carpet, which is airing live on Foxtel's Arena from 11am.

Here are the best and worst looks.

Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale is a breath of fresh air in a sweeping mint green gown, but the black bow belt and scattered dangling crystals look like they were added by an excitable toddler at the last minute.

Lucy Hale arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
Jordan Strauss/AP

Former Disney star AJ Michalka was one of the first to arrive, and she's gone with key lime pie chic.

AJ Michalka arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
Jordan Strauss/AP

Carrying on with silver sequins, Mj Rodriguez from Pose is absolutely fire in this jaw-dropping frock.

MJ Rodriguez arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
Jordan Strauss/AP

TV personality Carrie Keagan has gone full mermaid in royal blue.

Carrie Keagan arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
Jordan Strauss/AP

Nominee for Actress in a Movie/Miniseries Megan Hilty (Patsy & Loretta) has played it safe in black, luckily she's saved it with sparkles.

 

Megan Hilty arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
Jordan Strauss/AP

More to come...

