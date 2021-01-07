BEST XI: Clarence Cricket midseason report

Brothers captain Jake Kroehnert, in action against South Services at McKittrick Park in December, is the leading run scorer at the halfway mark of the 2020/21 CRCA Premier League season.

Brothers captain Jake Kroehnert, in action against South Services at McKittrick Park in December, is the leading run scorer at the halfway mark of the 2020/21 CRCA Premier League season.

As cricketers prepare to return to the middle this weekend after the midseason break, The Daily Examiners takes a look at the individual standouts over the first half of the season.

PREMIER LEAGUE BEST XI

1. Kallen Lawrence (Brothers)

Bowlers have dominated with the new ball in the first half of the 2020/21 season, with no opening batsmen able to clearly dominate. Kallen Lawrence is the highest scoring opener with 111 runs at 22.20, but is yet to break fifty and is well below his own lofty standards of a league-topping 415 runs in 2019/20 and and 435 in 2018/19.

2. Tim Bultitude (Tucabia)

Bat: 92 runs at 18.40, HS 45. Bowl: 7 wkts at 6.29, ER 2.30, BB 4/8.

Typically a number three batsman, Bultitude has the technique to face the new ball. Reasonable statistics of 92 runs at 18.40 with the bat, Bultitude’s inclusion was boosted by his improved spin bowling stocks, having taken seven wickets at an average of 6.29.

3. Jake Kroehnert (wk) (c) (Brothers)

The competition’s leading run scorer with 254 runs at 50.80, Kroehnert has led the way since scoring 105 in round one against Easts-Westlawn. He wears the captain’s armband for the Best XI, having guided his side to an undefeated first half of the season, and resumed the captaincy for Clarence River’s winning debut in the North Coast Premier League after a short stint in the position from Brad Chard. Kroehnert has also proven to be a capable gloveman after taking the duties from Kallen Lawrence this season.

4. Matt Pigg (Tucabia)

Chances are Piggy would have qualified for the Best XI every year for the past 25, and yet again he is an absolute shoe-in - with bat or ball. The veteran all-rounder is Tucabia’s leading run scorer and third overall with 141 runs at 28.20, and has taken nine wickets at just 7.44.

5. Eli Fahey (Brothers)

From all accounts the former Coutts Crossing dynamo appears to have made a successful transition to his new club, with his 148 runs at 49.33 second only to his captain. However, there’s a sense this is merely a preview of things to come in the latter half of the season.

6. Rohan Hackett (Tucabia)

Showed in his round five innings of 52, when he batted with the tail to fall agonisingly short against Easts-Westlawn, that he has the fortitude to bat in the top six. Meanwhile his class with the ball is undisputed, although Tucabia’s rich bowling stocks has meant Hackett has rarely seen the new ball, with just six wickets at 17.17.

7. Jackson Grieve (Easts-Westlawn)

The leading run scorer for Easts-Westlawn this season with 117 at 19.5, and a handy leg spin option with five wickets at 19.6.

8. Nathan Blanch (vc) (Easts-Westlawn)

Blanch is bowling as well as ever in a truly inspirational first half of the season for his beloved club, with 14 wickets at 7.21 and an incredible economy rate of 1.79 runs per over.

9. Brad Chard (Tucabia)

Tucabia’s captain and left arm spearhead has started the season in reliable fashion with 10 wickets at 9.10 and economy rate of 1.91.

10. Matthew Dalton (Souths)

Bowl: 14 wkts at 11.07, ER 3.41, BB 4/30.

The surprise packet of 2020-21 and a young fast bowler on the rise, who is currently equal top with Nathan Blanch and Andy Kinnane on 14 wickets at 11.07 and economy of 3.41.

11. Andrew Kinnane (Brothers)

The off spinner has enjoyed an exceptional first half of the season, highlighted by returns of 5 for 28 off 8 (Premier League v Souths), 6 for 30 off 15.2 (Premier League v Tucabia) and 5 for 16 off 3.4 (T20 v Coutts) in consecutive matches. Premier League stats read 14 wickets at 8.93 and economy of 2.70.

12th: Jordan Gallagher (Souths)

Injected into Premier League after an impressive first two rounds with bat and ball in 2nd Grade, the teenager’s left arm swing bowling in particular has proven up to the grade with eight wickets at 9.50 and economy rate of 2.39.

2ND GRADE BEST XI: Jaye Yardy (Tucabia), Justin Blanch (Tucabia), Billy Blanch (vc), Jimmy Watters (wk) (Easts VF), Matt McKee (c) (Coutts), Ryan Cotten (Westlawn), Craig Paul (Easts PS), Casey Wear-Preston (Souths), Andrew McLachlan (Coutts), Hayden Woods (Coutts), Angus McFadyen (Easts PS), 12th Lachlan Wilcox (Coutts).

3RD GRADE BEST XI: Shaun Simpson (c) (Westlawn), Finn Lucas (Brothers), Daniel Moar (vc) (Brothers), Scott Chard (Coutts), Jason O’Hara (Tucabia), Lance Chevalley (Coutts), Eli Jones (Westlawn), Ricky Johnson (Brothers), Richie Williamson (wk) (Coutts), Jason Harrison (Easts), Caitlin Chevalley (Coutts), 12th Ramie Simpson.