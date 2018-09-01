Bethanie Jolly set to woo Pelican this weekend

EXCITING new live music performances continue to find their way to the Pelican Playhouse in September, the next talented bill featuring a trio of original singer songwriters.

Northern Rivers-based Bethanie Jolly is a true teller of tales. Her songs are the tracks upon which her life-train has travelled and her music, stories and stage presence leave you no choice but to get on board for a journey.

Bethanie's voice, sometimes echoing old southern blues and sometimes honey-sweet solace, is unlike any you'll have heard before. It will carry you through stories of struggle, fear, courage, joy and redemption, moving your heartstrings like wind through the barley.

"I aim to get to the heart of this shared, imperfectly perfect human experience, through the age-old magic of music and song,” Bethanie said.

A long time coming, Bethanie has just recorded her debut album Woo Me From My Sleep, recorded in Byron Bay with the legendary Jordan Power and a melting pot of exceptional musicians.

Released in June this year, Bethanie is excited take her new album on the road and bring her music to the Pelican Playhouse for the very first time.

Bethanie is an exciting new talent emerging on the music scene. Her unique raw vocals tell heart stirring, deeply personal tales; her rich folk style is coloured with splashes of old time blues and deeply moving soul.

It has been likened to a dulcet blend of the soulful sounds of Tracy Chapman and Eric Bibb, mixed with a lyrical song-craft akin to the likes of Joni Mitchell and Gillian Welch, and drenched in Australian soil.

As part of her debut album tour, Bethanie will be joined by the alluring vocal and trumpet melodies of song-man Peter Hunt and percussionist Will Chance.

Peter Hunt is the core song man for the Brisbane group Kooii. An avid collaborator, he plays with several ensembles beyond Kooii spanning the influences of African, Jazz, Reggae and various forms of folk music. His composing reaches through most of the ensembles he plays with.

His solo work opens up the driving rhythms and melodies of Kooii to welcome listeners to a wonder filled and peace calling space; the essence of his creative personality, with his soul-tendering voice and the grooves he weaves primarily finger-picking the guitar.

Following the architecture of a tree, he grounds his music in palpable rhythms, and from those roots, allows his melodies to soar to the upper branches, offering listeners unique and exotic fruits, from familiar but unnameable lands.