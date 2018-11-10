Better batting vital for Harwood fortunes

FRONT FOOT: Harwood batsman Luke Richardson will be looking to get amongst the runs this weekend.

LCCA: After a tight loss last weekend, Harwood will be looking to get back into the winner's circle when it travels to Iluka to take on Maclean United this afternoon.

In a match that went down to the wire, Harwood had Lawrence 8/71 before Luke Ensbey and Dylan Harrison combined for a 79-run partnership to take their score to 153 off 38 overs.

Harwood looked to be on track for victory before they fell 10 runs short, all out by the 39th over.

Harwood captain Dane Mitchell said after a strong start with the ball his side dropped in intensity in the second half of the Lawrence innings.

"It was a good wicket and a fast outfield in a match that really went right to the end, but we just weren't good enough on the day to see out the win,” Mitchell said.

"We were disappointed we didn't get the win, we just didn't bat well enough. We had Lawrence under the pump in the first 20 overs and then let them get away in the second 20.”

Looking ahead to this week's clash against Maclean United, Mitchell said his team will need to improve with the bat.

"This week we really need to bat our overs out, it will be key to get a few more runs on the board,” he said.

"I was happy with how we bowled and fielded in the first half of our overs, but we let Lawrence get away so there's a bit of room for improvement there too.

"We've got a young team and they're really stepping up with the ball and in the field, but it will be with the bat that we need to improve.”

The match will be the first time this season that former Harwood opener Geoff Simmons comes up against his former club after making a transition during the off-season to United.

Despite the former Harwood stalwart coming up against his old team, Mitchell said there were no plans to go after Simmons.

"We're not going to treat him differently to any other player,” Mitchell said.

GAME DAY: Maclean United v Harwood at Iluka Oval, Wanderers v Lawrence at Barry Watts Oval, Iluka BYE.