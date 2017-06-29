22°
News

Betty marks milestone of the century

Clair Morton
| 29th Jun 2017 4:00 PM
CENTURY OF LIFE: Betty Gipp celebrated her 100th birthday yesterday with her son, Robin.
CENTURY OF LIFE: Betty Gipp celebrated her 100th birthday yesterday with her son, Robin.

WHEN Betty Gipp was presented with a letter from the Queen today, congratulating the centenarian on her 100th birthday, her eyes lit up.

An English native, she has always been a loyal royalist.

But since a flip of the coin brought her family to Australia as "10 pound Poms” in April 1957, Mrs Gipp also threw herself into the Australian way of life.

"We were actually to go to the Entrance near Gosford ... but the house wasn't big enough,” she said.

"(A relative) Arthur Lang lived in Grafton and he said I'll sponsor you.

"When we came here because we came from another country ... we also felt that we had an obligation to do things to make things work and fit in.

"It was a privilege to be able to come for a start.”

As well as being a full-time mother of three children, Mrs Gipp threw herself into charity work around the Clarence Valley.

"When I first started my business Mum did all the bookwork for me, we were very, very close,” son Robin said.

"I think I was the favourite, actually.”

Girl Guides was also a big part of Mrs Gipp's life.

"She was the district commissioner of Girl Guides at one stage,” Robin said.

"She always played a fairly active role in charity and different organisations and things like that through her time. She's always been a grand mum.”

The centenarian is a grandmother to nine and great-grandmother to 12.

"We made a little bit of a mark in Australia,” Robin chuckled.

Whiddon Grafton care services director Sandra Osborne said the residents, staff and friends all wished Betty a happy 100th birthday.

"Celebrations are important to us at Whiddon and we do all that we can to ensure they are wonderful experiences,” she said.

"We are delighted to celebrate this very special milestone with Betty and wish her all the very best.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
