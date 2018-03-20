Menu
ALL TOGETHER: Betty with great granddaughter Preah, son Royce, granddaughter Tania and great great granddaughter Oaklii.
News

Betty's 90th brings in five generations of family

Jarrard Potter
by
20th Mar 2018 10:37 AM

GETTING five generations of the one family all together at the same place at the same time is a monumental effort, but for the family of Betty Essex her 90th birthday seemed like the perfect excuse to make it happen.

Travelling from Melbourne in the south and the Sunshine Coast in the north, and everywhere in between, family gathered at the Grafton District Golf Club last weekend for Betty's nonagenarian celebrations.

Betty surrounded by five generations of her family at her 90th birthday party.
Betty's daughter Kayleen Alderman said it was a lovely day.

"It was the first time we've had all five generations together, so that was fantastic,” she said.

"It was an excellent gethering, and mum loved it, she had a wonderful time.”

Ms Alderman said Betty was very active, and enjoyed playing lawn bowls, tending to her flower and veggie garden and spending time with family and friends.

