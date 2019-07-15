Menu
European Premiere of Disney's
European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King"
Movies

Beyonce and Meghan’s touching moment

by Bronte Coy
15th Jul 2019 7:36 AM

POP royalty has met with actual royalty at the Lion King premiere in London, with Beyonce sharing a laugh and a hug with Meghan Markle on the yellow carpet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex walked up to the Leicester Square theatre hand-in-hand on Sunday evening, stopping to swap baby stories with parents-of-three Beyonce and Jay-Z ahead of the screening.

 

Meghan and Beyonce shared a sweet moment. Picture: Niklas Halle'n-WPA Pool/Getty Images
Meghan and Beyonce shared a sweet moment. Picture: Niklas Halle'n-WPA Pool/Getty Images

 

Prince Harry and Jay-Z shake hands. Picture: Niklas Halle'n-WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Harry and Jay-Z shake hands. Picture: Niklas Halle'n-WPA Pool/Getty Images

 

According to the Daily Mail's Rebecca English, Beyonce congratulated Meghan on the birth of "beautiful" two-month-old Archie, telling her that she and her husband "love you guys".

Meghan then reportedly asked about Beyonce and Jay-Z's two-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir.

"They are not here, they don't come on every trip. We left them at home. They would have loved to have been here," the singer replied.

Jay-Z then offered up a parenting tip: "The best advice I can give you, always find time for yourself."

The meeting of the two high-profile women sent the Beyhive into a frenzy, with fans taking to Twitter to share their excitement.

 

 

 

 

 

Other celebrities in attendance included Pharrell Williams, who collaborated on the soundtrack for the new Lion King, Sir Elton John, who helped create music for the original animated film, actor Seth Rogen, and director Jon Favreau.

 

There were plenty of high-profile guests. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney
There were plenty of high-profile guests. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

Meghan looked dazzling in black Jason Wu Mesh Panel Flared Dress, while Harry opted for a sleek black tuxedo.

 

Harry and Meghan arrive on the yellow carpet. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney
Harry and Meghan arrive on the yellow carpet. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

 

Meghan’s hair was pulled back into a sleek bun. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Meghan's hair was pulled back into a sleek bun. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

 

Their appearance was part of a show of support for conservation work in Africa. Through the Royal Foundation, Harry and Meghan are working in collaboration with Disney, who have engineered the Protect The Pride campaign aimed at raising awareness of diminishing lion numbers.

They were overheard discussing parenting. Picture: Niklas Halle'n-WPA Pool/Getty Images
They were overheard discussing parenting. Picture: Niklas Halle'n-WPA Pool/Getty Images

