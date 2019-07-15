Beyonce and Meghan’s touching moment

POP royalty has met with actual royalty at the Lion King premiere in London, with Beyonce sharing a laugh and a hug with Meghan Markle on the yellow carpet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex walked up to the Leicester Square theatre hand-in-hand on Sunday evening, stopping to swap baby stories with parents-of-three Beyonce and Jay-Z ahead of the screening.

Meghan and Beyonce shared a sweet moment. Picture: Niklas Halle'n-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Jay-Z shake hands. Picture: Niklas Halle'n-WPA Pool/Getty Images

According to the Daily Mail's Rebecca English, Beyonce congratulated Meghan on the birth of "beautiful" two-month-old Archie, telling her that she and her husband "love you guys".

Meghan then reportedly asked about Beyonce and Jay-Z's two-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir.

"They are not here, they don't come on every trip. We left them at home. They would have loved to have been here," the singer replied.

Jay-Z then offered up a parenting tip: "The best advice I can give you, always find time for yourself."

The meeting of the two high-profile women sent the Beyhive into a frenzy, with fans taking to Twitter to share their excitement.

When they met, did they both bow? Game recognizes game?!?! To be in this room. My god. 😍 https://t.co/5v2AOscTAF — M'Baku's Other Half @ #Blerdcon (@blerdymj) July 14, 2019

Meghan squeezing Beyonce's arm like sisterrrrr... #AmericanRoyalty Love it! — Ms.🍪🥯 (@thebluelena) July 14, 2019

Imagine being in the same room as Meghan and Beyonce 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/jKKa6W9K6G — 👶🏽King Archie Harrison👶🏽 (@Sussex__Archive) July 14, 2019

Queen Beyoncé and Princess Meghan hugging each other❤️💯. I have been found dead y’all. #LionKing pic.twitter.com/AxLfxzrffv — TV Fanatic (@Khaleesi_Hodan) July 14, 2019

Other celebrities in attendance included Pharrell Williams, who collaborated on the soundtrack for the new Lion King, Sir Elton John, who helped create music for the original animated film, actor Seth Rogen, and director Jon Favreau.

There were plenty of high-profile guests. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

Meghan looked dazzling in black Jason Wu Mesh Panel Flared Dress, while Harry opted for a sleek black tuxedo.

Harry and Meghan arrive on the yellow carpet. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

Meghan’s hair was pulled back into a sleek bun. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Their appearance was part of a show of support for conservation work in Africa. Through the Royal Foundation, Harry and Meghan are working in collaboration with Disney, who have engineered the Protect The Pride campaign aimed at raising awareness of diminishing lion numbers.