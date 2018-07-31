Beyonce ‘given control’ of Vogue issue

ANNA Wintour has reportedly given singer Beyonce unprecedented control of the glossy mag.

ANNA Wintour has reportedly given singer Beyonce unprecedented control of the glossy mag.

STEP aside Anna Wintour (to the left, to the left) because Beyonce is in the house.

The US singer, actor and global icon is reportedly about to make history by not only gracing the cover of Vogue's September issue but also taking charge of the final product instead of editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

According to The Huffington Post sources said that Beyonce's control is a historic move as no other cover person has been granted so much control.

Rumour has it Beyonce’s cover will be Anna Wintour’s last edition of Vogue. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images.

"Anna Wintour has given @Beyonce unprecedented control over the cover, captions, and photographer. Essentially, Beyonce is the editor-in-chief," journalist Yashar Ali, who broke the story, said in a Twitter post.

Ali revealed the Crazy In Love singer is also helping another artist make history: photographer Tyler Mitchell.

Beyonce is reportedly about to make Vogue history. Picture: Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images.

If the report is true, the 23-year-old will become the first ever black artist to shoot a cover for Vogue in its 126-year history.

It's not the first time Beyonce has appeared on the cover of the glossy mag.

She made her Vogue cover debut in 2015 and, according to Ali the latest issue will have similarities to the star's last.

4. Here's what a source told me about Mitchell getting the gig: "The reason a 23-year-old black photographer is photographing Beyoncé for the cover of Vogue is because Beyoncé used her power and influence to get him that assignment." https://t.co/vfZQAXKC2Z — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 30, 2018

Rumours have been swirling for months that Wintour would be departing the Conde Nast publication.

Wintour giving Beyonce control of the cover could be a way to "usher in a new era" for the magazine, according to Refinery 29, pointing to further proof that Beyonce's cover could be Wintour's last.

Vogue has yet to comment on the reports that Queen B will be their cover model or that she will be in charge of both her photographs.