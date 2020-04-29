Menu
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian speaks to the media during a press conference in Sydney, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING
News

'Beyond belief': Premier fires up

by Gavin Fernando and Alle McMahon
29th Apr 2020 9:26 AM

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has fired up over a question about NRL players being caught flouting social distancing rules, saying "the word 'disappointing' doesn't begin to cut it".

"Everyone's trying so hard to stick to the rules, and then to have people behave in that way is beyond belief," she said.

"Ordinarily, people might turn a blind eye to it, but not when it's life and death. We are in a pandemic. It's life and death. You might forego your own safety, but to compromise someone else's safety is inexcusable. All of us are making sacrifices to protect others.

"To have these breaches occur before the season has even started is extremely concerning, and the organisation doesn't do itself any favours by having players acting that way."

Australia has now recorded 6738 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 3015 in New South Wales, 1350 in Victoria, 1033 in Queensland, 438 in South Australia, 550 in Western Australia, 218 in Tasmania, 106 in the Australian Capital Territory and 28 in the Northern Territory.

A total of 89 deaths have been recorded nationally.

breaches coronavirus covid-19 gladys berejiklian new south wales premier restrictions

        • 29th Apr 2020 9:00 AM