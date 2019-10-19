BEYOND THE PODCAST: Stories of people caught up in tragedy

AS PART of the Cowper podcast commemorating and revisiting the tragedy that shook the Clarence 30 years ago, a series of in-depth feature stories will further delve into the personal accounts by those affected by the worst road crash in the Valley's history.

People across all facets of the bus crash were interviewed by Jenna Thompson, Kathryn Lewis and myself for the podcast and while much can be heard across those six episodes, the accompanying feature-length stories go deeper as those interviewed share very personal recollections of that terrible day, and the burden many carried in the months and years to come.

The generosity of the people who came forward to share their stories for Cowper was admirable, it wasn't easy for a lot of them, particularly for those who had not spoken about it since that day.

But their ability to remember, their openess and frankness was much appreciated. It was a privilege to speak with them all, so thank you.

We hope readers are moved by the Cowper podcast and the accompanying articles as much as we were working on them.

The subscriber feature stories will be published online and in print over the coming weeks.