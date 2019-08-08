Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BHP chief executive Andrew Mackenzie. Picture: AAP
BHP chief executive Andrew Mackenzie. Picture: AAP
Environment

BHP to invest $US283m in Caribbean project

8th Aug 2019 11:17 AM

Global miner BHP has approved a $US283 million ($A418 million) investment to fund the development of an oil and gas project in Trinidad and Tobago.

Total investment in the Ruby Project, in which BHP holds a 68.5 per cent stake, is about $US500 million, BHP said in a statement.

The remaining interest in the project is held by state-owned Heritage Petroleum and the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago.

"Ruby aligns well with our strategy of maximising value from our existing assets, bringing competitive near term value and volume growth," BHP president operations petroleum Geraldine Slattery said.

More Stories

bhp gas mining

Top Stories

    JOBS: 14 new Grafton jail jobs you can apply for right now

    premium_icon JOBS: 14 new Grafton jail jobs you can apply for right now

    Careers Applications are now open for multiple positions at Grafton's new correctional centre

    Yamba hits best form at right time of the season

    premium_icon Yamba hits best form at right time of the season

    Rugby Union Buccaneers achieve first objective for their season.

    Flying foxes could be key to unlocking eco-tourism potential

    premium_icon Flying foxes could be key to unlocking eco-tourism potential

    Environment Environmental festival on the cards for 2020

    Podcast to honour Cowper tragedy

    Podcast to honour Cowper tragedy

    Opinion The story has been quietly slipping from nation's consciousness