Biblical battle set for LCCA grand final

HEAVY HITTER: Wanderers batsman Alex Robison has plenty of experience and faces his former club in the grand final. Debrah Nov

LCCA CRICKET: It will be a battle of David and Goliath in the Maclean Bowling Club Lower Clarence First grade grand final at Barry Watts Oval today.

Wanderers, who has played seven of the past eight first grade deciders and won five, will come up against Iluka, in their first grand final since 2001.

But both sides hold a win over each other this season in what has been one of the closest LCCA first grade competitions in years.

Wanderers will go into the grand final as outright favourites after defeating Iluka by 20 runs in the major semi-final a fortnight ago.

But after scraping through to the decider in a preliminary final tie against Harwood last weekend, Iluka fast bowler Jason Allen said his side would be ready for anything.

"I would have to say I am a bit nervous, I do have a few butterflies,” he said. "This is what we play the whole season for, you want to go home with all the glory.

"A lot of the guys here have never made it to the grand final before, in fact I think a couple weren't even born when the club last made it.

"But the will to win is there. I am ready to go out and do my job for the team.”

Allen has been one of Iluka's most consistent performers this season taking 14 wickets for the year at a low economy rate of 3.34 runs per over.

Iluka's Greg Speris at the Lower Clarence Cricket Association preliminary final at Iluka on Saturday, March 3. Caitlan Charles

But it has been a season without luck for the seamer, who according to his captain Brendan James, should have many more than just 14 wickets to his name.

Iluka will be hoping the seamer can find his luck in today's grand final, because they will need all of it to battle the Lower Clarence juggernaut.

Wanderers heavy hitter Alex Robison, who spent more than a decade plying his trade at Iluka before making the switch at the start of last season, knows the heart his former club will show in the clash.

But it doesn't mean he is any more nervous about it.

"I am not nervous at all, I've got nerves of steel,” he laughed.

"I still have a pretty friendly rivalry with the boys over at Iluka so this week has just been about joking around with a few of them.”

Wanderers sat at the top of the LCCA first grade ladder for most of the season before losing the minor premiership in the final round to Iluka.

Robison admitted it had been a hard season to get any momentum as a team with the wet weather playing havoc across the summer.

Wanderers played only eight games from a possible 13, and couple with their four byes meant they were off the field more than they were on it this season.

"It has been a pretty dismal season to be honest,” Robison said. "With all the weather, I feel like we have missed out on a heap of cricket, so it would be nice to cap off a dud year on a good note.”

Robison, who admits he is a "rocks or diamonds” type of batsmen, said the plan of attack would be to go out swinging hard from the first ball.

"They don't know what they are walking into,:” Robison said. "We are going to go out there slapping from the first ball and they will fold under the pressure.

"We know what it takes to win a grand final, we have won four of the past five. It is actually quite amazing for a team that most of us are just there to get away from the missus and have a few beers with the mates.”

GRAND FINALS

Lower Clarence Cricket Association grand finals to be played today from 1pm.

FIRST GRADE

Wanderers v Iluka at Barry Watts Oval

SECOND GRADE

Harwood v Maclean Utd at Harwood Oval

THIRD GRADE

Yamba v Harwood at Angourie Oval