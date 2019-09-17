Bickmore’s embarrassing lie to Pitt

CARRIE Bickmore was almost caught in an embarrassing lie while chatting to Brad Pitt.

The Project star flew to Tokyo to interview the actor about his new movie Ad Astra (in cinemas this Thursday). When the cameras stopped rolling, the pair had a quick chat about some well-known Aussie stars and Bickmore told a bit of a porky pie.

"As I was leaving he said, 'Oh, do you know Margot Robbie?' who he was in Once Upon a Time with," Bickmore said on her Hit Network radio show Carrie and Tommy. "We were chatting and we were talking about movies and he said all the amazing stuff she is doing … she's producing and directing a lot of stuff.

"He (Pitt) mentioned she's doing something with Joel Edgerton and I said, 'Oh my gosh, have you seen his new movie?'

"In my brain I was thinking of the movie Boy Erased which isn't new … it was out like a year ago. But I couldn't remember the name of the movie. And then he says, 'Kings?'"

Joel Edgerton in Boy Erased.

Bickmore said on the radio she had two options: She could tell Pitt that she was actually thinking of Boy Erased or she could tell a fib and pretend that she was actually referring to The King. She went with the second option.

"He said, 'Oh, have you seen that?' I was like, 'Yes!' And he said, 'We made that'. I was like, 'Oh god'," Bickmore said.

The King is a Netflix movie starring Timothee Chalamet, Joel Edgerton and Robert Pattinson that was made by Pitt's production company Plan B. It's not due to be released until November 1, hence why Pitt was a tad confused.

"Then he said, 'How have you (seen it?)'" Bickmore said. "I'm thinking, 'Oh god, I don't even know if it's out yet'. He's thinking, 'How has she got an advanced copy?'"

"I'm certainly better at listening, hearing them, and asking them questions about how they feel, instead of trying to imprint one of my bits of wisdom on them," Brad Pitt on how he's changing as a parent, the things his father taught him, and the future of his acting career. pic.twitter.com/NwjGc05V5H — The Project (@theprojecttv) September 16, 2019

Bickmore's co-host, Tommy Little joked, "He's probably gone out and fired a whole bunch of people because he's like, 'The King has been pirated, people have already seen it in Australia'."

Thankfully for Bickmore a publicist interrupted and told her she had to leave the interview room, putting an end to the awkward conversation.

"I really shouldn't have lied to Brad Pitt … but I just wanted the conversation to continue," The Project host said.

