Bidding could start at $1.4M for sought after property

THE AUCTION of the largest rural acreage to come under the hammer in Grafton in recent times will be held at the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club on Friday.

The bidding for Ross Creek at Buccarumbi, a 2447.94ha cattle and timber property with river frontage, should start at $1.4million say industry analysts.

The rural property specialist at the sale agents Farrell McCrohon Stock and Station Agents, Jojo Newby, said the property could go for double that or more if the bidding becomes keen.

She said there she knew of at least two phone bidders and was hoping for more from the floor on Friday. Bidding begins at noon.