TV exec drops hints about Big Bang Theory’s future

THERE'S good news for those hoping that Season 12 won't be the end of the smash-hit comedy The Big Bang Theory.

The network seems confident that the show will continue beyond the cast's current contracts.

CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl told reporters at Sunday's Television Critics Association summer press tour that he doesn't think the show will end despite the cast not yet being renewed to continue.

"We don't believe it's the final year. We are in preliminary discussions to renew the show with Warner Bros.," he revealed when asked about the future of the series.

Chuck Lorre, the co-creator of The Big Bang Theory, told The Hollywood Reporter last year that he believed that Season 12 could be the last for the gang of intrepid nerds. He even acknowledged the fact that no one believed the show would even last this long when it started.

The outlet notes that Warner Bros. Television inked new cast deals in 2017 for an estimated $1.21 million per person. However, that deal did not account for anything past Season 12, meaning after the upcoming season, if The Big Bang Theory wants to continue, CBS is looking at another round of negotiations with its core cast. The current star line-up includes Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik.

Series co-creator Bill Prady, reacted to the news in the most vague way possible, simply commenting "Huh," on social media.

When last fans left the series, Sheldon and Amy had finally tied the knot after many years of dating. With everyone in their respective happy place, it's unclear where things will go or if Season 12 has been thought of as the show's last.

This article was originally published on Fox News. Julius Young contributed to this report.