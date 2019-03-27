Big Bat Festival joins global campaign

Bats flying over the Pacific Highway at Farlows Lane near Maclean.

Adam Hourigan

CYCLONE Oma postponed the inaugural Big Bat and Wildlife Festival, but it hasn't rained on their parade and this time the festival is going global.

The festival will join a worldwide campaign for climate action with an "all together" performance for Sing for the Climate, a Belgian initiative started in 2012 that has seen groups of hundreds post videos online singing to save the planet.

Festival co-organiser Elizabeth Parker encouraged everyone to warm up their vocal chords for the performance led by Macleles Ukulele Band.

"It's a great song, it really gets stuck in your head," Ms Parker said.

"We'll have the words printed out and we really want to get it on video."

With a few extra weeks to organise the event will include "more participation" from the Yaegl community with Uncle Ron Heron to give a Welcome to Country and Bill Walker telling yarns about Yaegl experiences with wildlife and explaining totems.

Already among the list are talks on dingo conservation, native bees and flying foxes plus conversations about what it takes to catch a cane toad and the challenges groups such as Valley Watch face in protecting our environment.

Face-painting, toilet roll decorating and wing designing are on the cards for kids, and live music will be played throughout the day.

Bad weather won't get in the way this weekend with sunny skies expected.

"I've been checking the weather every day, it's meant to be glorious this weekend," Ms Parker said.

The free event will run from 12pm to sunset at Maclean Showground this Saturday, for more information visit Big Bat and Wildlife Festival on Facebook.