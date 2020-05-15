BIG BEEF: $3m sale pushes local industry to the front

Action from the annual wiener sales at the Clarence Regional Livestock selling centre last week.

THE results from one of the most significant sales held at the Clarence Regional Selling centre has injected more than $3m into our local economy.

For one of the selling agents Mitch Donovan of Ray Donovan Stock & Station, it’s a reminder for all about the importance of the beef industry to our area.

The annual feature wiener sale had 3293 cattle in the yards, with bidding starting at 10am and running well into the dark at 9pm.

“We had stock come from Bellingen to Baryulgil and everywhere in between,” Mr Donovan said.

“I think what made this sale even stronger was the quality line-up, there were some excellent lines from breeders, and that always fetches a premium.”

Mr Donovan said that good rain in the west of NSW and New England had led to outstanding feed conditions, and a lot of producers sought to have a clean-up of their calves.

“They’ll sell a few and go through the winter a bit lighter,” he said.

Due to the current restrictions, only essential staff and buyers were allowed into the saleyards, with vendors able to watch the lots sell through Stocklive.

“Clarence Valley Council has someone out there making sure the guidelines are met, and they’ve done an excellent job,” he said.

“The crowd was much bigger than a normal sale, but we still made it work with people spaced around the ring.”

Mr Donovan paid tribute to the staff for their effort in making the sale a success and complimented the vendors on their efforts in presenting the cattle.

“They are saying it’s the biggest single-day sale in a very long time,” he said.