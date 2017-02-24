31°
BIG BITE: Luck pays off for Couple

Jarrard Potter | 24th Feb 2017 5:00 AM
PRETTY HAPPY: Graeme and Helen Egan of South Grafton have hooked a big one after winning The Daily Examiner Ultimate Fishing Adventure prize.
PRETTY HAPPY: Graeme and Helen Egan of South Grafton have hooked a big one after winning The Daily Examiner Ultimate Fishing Adventure prize.

AFTER submitting entries in her husband's name, Graeme Egan said to wife Helen that she should put one in her name, because she is luckier than he is.

It's a good thing that Helen listened, as they were announced the winners of a holiday to remember on the Ultimate Fishing Adventure competition.

"I had a funny feeling, I just knew,” Helen said.

"I just thought that I've been lucky before, and I thought that I might win something again. It's very exciting.”

Their prize includes two full days deep sea fishing with Odyssey Charter on the Sunshine Coast, as well as a $1000 BCF voucher.

The pair are keen fishers who enjoy getting out on the water in their tinny with their two sons.

Graeme said he enjoys how relaxing fishing can be.

"It doesn't matter if you don't catch anything, it's just fun being out on the water,” he said.

"It is relaxing when you're out fishing, and the kids enjoy it when they catch something.”

"Helen likes it because she always out-fishes me anyway, and we like eating them too, so it's great fun.”

Helen said they both had been on a fishing charter many years ago, and were looking forward to getting out on the open water again.

"it will be good to go out into the ocean to catch something different because we stay in the river,” she said.

Helen and Graeme said they would like to thank all the sponsors of the competition, including The Daily Examiner, Odyssey Charter and BCF.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Health minister answers calls for Headspace in Grafton

