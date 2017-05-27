23°
Big cats collide in Premier League derby

Jarrard Potter | 27th May 2017 8:00 AM
TIGHT TUSSLE: Bobcat Luke Hanlon (back) during the Coffs Harbour premier league football match between the Maclean Bobcats and Westlawn Tigers at Corbett Park, Maclean, last year.
TIGHT TUSSLE: Bobcat Luke Hanlon (back) during the Coffs Harbour premier league football match between the Maclean Bobcats and Westlawn Tigers at Corbett Park, Maclean, last year. Debrah Novak

FOOTBALL: The Maclean Bobcats will be looking to find some consistency in their structure when they take on Westlawn this afternoon at Barry Watts Oval.

Bobcats' Premier League coach Dennis Mavridis said the team was looking forward to this week's match.

"The boys trained well this week and are looking forward to getting back on track, so we'll turn up and put our best foot forward and make a game of it," he said.

"We've had a bit of a mixed bag of a start to our season, we showed some promise then turned flat, but we'll approach this game the same as any other.

"We give each team the respect they deserve, so if we can perform and put it together on the park, we should go well."

As a relatively inexperienced coach who is new to the role, Mavridis said he was excited for the challenge of taking over the Bobcats.

"It's a new phase for me after spending so many years in the game," he said.

"What I bring is lots of previous experience with a variety of different clubs and coaches over the years, and a knowledge of the game which helps the lads on the day itself.

"I aim to be a mentor to the team, not just a coach who is telling them what to do."

While Westlawn are yet to secure a win in this year's Premier League competition, the Bobcats only sit two spots higher on the competition ladder.

"We're still developing a bit of structural play, we've got some inconsistencies in our game that we're trying to work on," Mavridis said.

"There's just little things that we're not getting right from the start, and we've got to work on it. I think it comes down to our concentration, and doing the simple things right. If we get them right we start rolling forward, but that comes down to preparation."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  maclean bobcats north coast football premier league premier league football westlawn tigers

