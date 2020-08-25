Big change to old Harwood Bridge

USERS of the old Harwood Bridge will be able to time their commute a little better with the adoption of specific times the bridge will open as part of new regulations.

Transport for NSW Director Region North Anna Zycki said this will allow the community to plan trips around the times the old bridge is open, allowing vessels to pass through and reduce delays experienced by road users.

“The original Harwood Bridge is a two-lane steel truss bridge which carried the Pacific Highway over the Clarence River from 1966 until late last year, when the new four-lane bridge opened,” Ms Zycki said.

“The original bridge has been kept to maintain access to the local road network including Harwood and Chatsworth Islands.

Opening of the Harwood Bridge for a yacht. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

“Formalising the opening times is the next step in providing residents with more certainty about using the old bridge.”

Bridge openings for vessels will not be scheduled between 7am and 10am and between 2pm and 5pm Monday to Friday. This will not apply in times of flooding.

Special consideration will be given to commercial operators to open the bridge and will be managed on a case-by-case basis for these vessels.

While the bridge is opened for vessels there is no access for vehicles, pedestrians or cyclists.

Skippers are required to contact Harwood Bridge caretaker on 0412 604 748 between the hours of 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday to book an opening time 24 hours in advance.

Work on the new section between Mororo and Maclean for the new Pacific Highway

New changes for Mororo to Maclean section

OVER the coming weeks, there will be major changes will be made to the connecting roads between Maclean and Mororo on the new Pacific Highway upgrade.

As part of the first stage of the intersection it will involve opening the dual carriageway one lane in each direction while finishing works are completed, with conditions changing as work is made.

There are big changes in place between Maclean and Mororo and four new intersections with the highway. See what this means for you… Posted by NSW Roads on Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Between Harwood and Mororo there are four new left in, left out turns that will become available as part of the upgrade. The intersections at Ryans Lane and Wuyman Way are available for southbound traffic, while the intersection at Carrolls Lane and Northbank road will be available northbound.

Wuyman Way is the newly named council road connecting Chatsworth Road to the Iluka interchange via the old Mororo Bridge.

The final stage will involve the opening of both lanes of the dual carriageway in the future as the section is completed.

For more information, visit www.pacifichighway.nsw.gov.au for updates.