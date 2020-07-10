Big changes for Grafton’s most infamous traffic sign

Left Turn Only sign at Through and Bent Street South Grafton that helped control traffic jams on old bridge to be removed

Left Turn Only sign at Through and Bent Street South Grafton that helped control traffic jams on old bridge to be removed

IT INFURIATED us when we saw others do it, but most of us probably snuck through it "once or twice".

It is Grafton's most infamous traffic sign - the Through Street Left Turn Only.

Designed to prevent interruptions in the often long line of traffic on Bent Street, many still chose to flout the direction and "jump the queue".

And soon, it will disappear.

Clarence Valley Council approved the report from the traffic committee last month to remove the sign as it served no benefit now.

Left Turn Only sign at Through and Bent Street South Grafton that helped control traffic jams on old bridge to be removed

Before the duplication of the Grafton Bridge, the control was installed on Through Street to minimise the traffic congestion.

These signs restricted the westbound movements at the Through Street and Bent Street roundabout to left turn only during the peak morning traffic period between 8am and 9am Monday to Friday.

RELATED:

The report stated that since the Grafton Bridge duplication, the traffic congestion at this location had eased significantly and there was no longer stacking across this roundabout in peak times.

"In light of this, it is considered that this restriction provides no benefit and it is recommended that they be removed," the report reads.

GOTCHA: 20 drivers fined in police operation at roundabout

43 drivers flout roundabout rules (2008)

The sign has long attracted the ire of Grafton drivers, with many applauding numerous police operations set to catch out drivers taking the "shortcut" over the old bridge.

In 2009 The Daily Examiner camped out on the corner, capturing a line of traffic hoppers and displaying them on the front page to highlight the issue.

After one operation, Grafton Police said that the queue jumpers were contributing to the congestion on the old bridge.

"The intersection rule is designed to promote the free flow of traffic to get people across the bridge quicker," Grafton Highway Patrol's Rob Goodwin said

"The others are doing the right thing sitting there waiting, and all these guys are doing is queue jumping."