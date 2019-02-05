Big changes for Iluka intersection

DURING February and March, the Pacific Highway project team will be installing bridge girdersand making temporary traffic changes between Chatsworth Island and Mororo.

Work is progressing well on building bridges for the Iluka interchange, Chatsworth Road North overpass and Chatsworth Road South overpass bridge,

with foundations, support structures and abutments nearly complete.

Girders will be installed over the highway for these three overpass bridges from February, weather permitting.

While the girders are

being installed, traffic will

need to be stopped in both directions multiple times throughout the night for up to

10 minutes.

Work is almost complete on the new road between Iluka Rd and the highway at Mororo. This road will eventually be the southbound off ramp from the Iluka interchange.

When the new temporary intersection for Iluka Rd and the highway opens, it will include acceleration and deceleration lanes for northbound and southbound motorists.

At this time, the direct access between Garretts Lane East and the highway will be permanently closed.