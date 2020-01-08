Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHANGES COMING: Lismore's Kmart store in the Lismore Shopping Square is expected to undergo an extensive refurbishment early next month. PHOTO: Jackie Munro
CHANGES COMING: Lismore's Kmart store in the Lismore Shopping Square is expected to undergo an extensive refurbishment early next month. PHOTO: Jackie Munro
News

Big changes planned for popular Kmart store

Jackie Munro
8th Jan 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EVERYBODY loves a bargain, and Kmart is a well known hotspot for finding great products at a low price.

Following a major renovation at Ballina's store in 2019, a Kmart Australia spokeswoman has confirmed the Lismore store is set to undergo an 'extensive' refurbishment commencing in early February.

The ageing store, which is located in the Lismore Shopping Square complex, recently celebrated its 40th year of operation in Lismore in 2019.

We'll reveal more details about the changes in the near future.

kmart kmart lismore northern rivers businesses

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Clarence Valley bushfire emergency declaration over

        premium_icon Clarence Valley bushfire emergency declaration over

        News Close to 50 per cent of Clarence Valley local government area burnt by bushfire since July 1 last year

        IN COURT: Six people in court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Six people in court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone appearing in court today

        Car crash near popular park

        premium_icon Car crash near popular park

        News Emergency services attend incident in Grafton

        24 accused firebugs charged over horror bushfire season

        premium_icon 24 accused firebugs charged over horror bushfire season

        Crime NSW bushfires: 24 accused firebugs charged