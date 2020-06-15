Big city bonuses on offer at huge Grafton meet

Profit Plan beats My Bro Bob in race 4 at the Grafton Greyhounds last Monday. Photo: Adam Hourigan

Profit Plan beats My Bro Bob in race 4 at the Grafton Greyhounds last Monday. Photo: Adam Hourigan

GRAFTON Greyhounds race tonight with a tremendous 12-event card set down for decision.

With no fewer than eight races offering metro prizemoney, it certainly shows with the great fields tonight.

Looking at Race 9 tonight is The Ladbrokes Boost Stakes over 610m with first prizemoney a cool $6200 to the winner.

These dogs have been racing most consistently at both Grafton and Lismore over the 600m trips with the score at one each.

Sandave Diva led all the way when winning here at Grafton in late May from box 1 and tonight, from the same box 1 draw, I expect her to bounce straight on the bunny and lead all the way.

Sandave Diva has a PB of 35.19 to her credit and if trainer Dave Ritcho can get her going I expect her to take home the $6200 prize.

What About It trained by Mick Patterson of Iluka is returning from a Melbourne campaign where she ran a couple of placings in very strong company.

Although her PB reads only 35.65 here at Grafton, she has won at Albion Park in a sizzling 34.73.

Like Sandave Diva, if What About It happened to lead early, we would certainly be in for a top race.

Phantom Laurie won the Lismore 635m last Tuesday beating most of tonight's opposition and she would have to be a good hope as well.

Another $6000 to the winner is in Race 8 The Westlawn Finance NG over 480m, and what a great race this will be.

I, like most punters, was stunned when Reggie Gardoll's I'm Zarr Rock gave the brilliant All Hands Off a start and a beating at Lismore last Tuesday night in 29.92.

All Hands Off was a long odds-on $1.26 favourite on the strength of a winning streak of eight, but I'm Zarr Rock raced past her on the home turn for a very impressive win.

If I'm Zarr Rock can back up the Lismore run it would be impossible to tip against him.

Evelyn Harris' brilliant speedster Cosmic Bonus chalked up win number 70 at Lismore last Tuesday and in doing so he broke $400,000 in prizemoney.

This is certainly an amazing effort for a country dog and well done to connections Evelyn and Lenny.

Tonight in this Ladbrokes Multi Builder Masters Stake over 480m, I can see Cosmic Bonus earning another $5000 in prizemoney, taking his total to $405k.

Another really good race tonight is Race 5 The Ladbrokes Odds Boost Mixed over 480m.

Here we see another of the strong Reggie Gardoll team in Oscar Awards looking a very good hope from box 4.

Oscar Awards has been racing in top form lately without success.

The problem is he has been chasing home the brilliant Nangar Silk at his past two starts.

Running 23.15 and 23.18 when finishing second are normally times you run when winning, but Nangar Silk is going to be a very hot bitch in the near future.

Nangar Silk confirmed the form with a brilliant win at Maitland on Thursday in a flying 22.21, so Oscar Awards certainly gets his chance to return to the winners' list tonight.

Looking at my best bet tonight, how could you go past Ben Ellis' little pocket rocket in Push Me in Race 10 the Phil McLennan Earthmoving FFA over 305m.

Tonight, from her perfect box 1 draw where she has won nine out of her 13 starts, Push Me will return to the winners' list at Grafton after surprisingly getting beaten last week narrowly by the smart Modified Trunk in 17.29.

Push Me then went to Casino on Thursday, winning in a smart 23.31 from the awkward box 6 draw.

Andrew Monaghan's Bazza Brann is a very smart dog on his night and last week he powered to the line winning in 17.53.

Bazza Brann would need to shave his time down to about 17.30 tonight to worry Push Me but I'll tell you what, if Bazza Brann can somehow stay close to Push Me on the home turn he will be powering home.

Tonight's first of 12 races at the Grafton Greyhound Racing Club is set to begin at 6.02pm and the last is set for 9.45pm.