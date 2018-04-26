Big crowd honours fallen soldiers at village Anzac service

THE 2018 Anzac Day Service was one of those days when every plan came together perfectly, said an organiser, Bryan Whalan.

A crowd of 200 turned out for the dawn service and most of those stayed on for a gunfire breakfast ahead of the march and service at the cenotaph later in the morning.

"The veterans enjoy one or two tots of rum to get ready for the march and service," Mr Whalan said.

"The new bridge and the traffic conditions made parking and access to the park a lot easier this year."

Two serving army personnel Matthew Brennan and Shannon Page came home to help their community celebrate. Mr Whalan said his son, Brendan, was also home, but his services had been requested at Yamba.

"We also had a catafalque party from TS Shropshire Naval Cadets this year which was great," he said.

"It certainly creates a more traditional feel to have that guard of honour around the cenotaph."

He said this year the community had decided to the make Anzac commemorations last through day.

"After the service we have a fantastic morning tea the ladies have put on in the Lawrence Hall," he said.

"The Historical Society has also put together a display they've called A Salute to the Services," he said.

"It's open for free in the museum throughout the afternoon."

But he said much of the attention later in the day undoubtedly focused on the two-up school at the Lawrence Tavern.

"Our two-up school is famous and it will be raging from about 2pm," he said.

Yesterday's master of ceremonies, John Hoy, said the continued popularity of the Anzac Day services at Lawrence meant local organisers had funds to make improvements for future services.

"We're going to remove the railing and create a new traffic area," he said. "We've got a few ideas to work on."