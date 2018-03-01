BIG CRUNCH: What is your favourite vegie?

VEGIE WEEK: What is your favourite vegetable?

WHY ARE vegetables so important? Because they help us grow, make

friends and stay focused, according to the students from South Grafton Infants School.

For the past week, both South Grafton Primary School campus's have been focusing on promoting healthy behaviours regarding nutrition and physical activity as part of Vegetable Week.

All classes, from kindergarten to Year 6, have been participating, with everyone taking part in The Big Vegie Crunch yesterday with tons of other schools across NSW.

For Vegetable Week, stage one students engaged in project-based learning to recognise positive health choices and Year 1 and 2 students will develop an understanding of the importance of eating fruit and vegetables daily.

In 2017, more than 29,000 students took place in the crunch, including South Grafton Public School, and according to schools, almost 100% of them were taking part again this year.

So what do the students from South Grafton Primary School think about having healthy food in their lunch box?

Charlie Rouse, Year 2: "Kids should absolutely have healthy food because it makes your brain work."

Ava Thurgood, Year 2: "Because it helps them make kind and helpful friends."

Emmie Lolic, Year 1: "Because you can absolutely play for a long time."

Zoe Cameron, Year 2: "So they can be kind and they make good choices."

Vegetable Week is run throughout NSW schools and is supported by NSW Health.