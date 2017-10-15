Big Day of Culture on Jaca Thursday

IN BLOOM: Detail of Jane Dwyer's Wild Orchids, which won the Highly Commended Award of $1000 in the 2015 Clarence Valley Indigenous Art Award.

IN BLOOM: Detail of Jane Dwyer's Wild Orchids, which won the Highly Commended Award of $1000 in the 2015 Clarence Valley Indigenous Art Award. simonhughes

THE gallery would love you to put into your busy Jacaranda Festival program our Big Day of Culture, which is being held at 10am on Jacaranda Thursday (November 2) at the gallery.

Winners of the Clarence Valley Indigenous Art Award are announced, the exhibition opened and the big new catalogue in our John William Lindt collection is being launched.

So book it in to come along and enjoy dancing, music, food and art, all for a gold coin donation.

Across our collections

Throughout Prentice House is a display of works drawn from across the eight major collections held by Grafton Regional Gallery.

There are about four works from the Jacaranda Art Society, O'Grady, Regional, Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award, Contemporary Print, National, John William Lindt and Ken Done collections.

The Jacaranda Art Society collection, gifted to the gallery in 1988 by the society, was formed through the its annual Jacaranda Art Prize. Work is not acquired into this historical collection of 1961-87.

The gallery's largest collection, the O'Grady Collection, started when Doris O'Grady gifted the major part of it to the gallery in 1988.

It is one of two founding collections.

The O'Grady continues to be added to by donations and purchases from the community.

The most active collection, that is the one into which most works are acquired, is our Regional Collection, a collection that has developed the identity of the gallery and Clarence Valley since it started in 1988 with the establishment of the gallery.

Artworks are acquired from exhibitions, artists and by commission and are of the region or by an artist of or from our region. The gallery uses public appeals, donations and gifts to acquire into this collection.

Works from the earliest times to the present are sought to build the visual art history of the Clarence Valley and include a significant collection of Yaegl, Bundjalung and Gumbaynggirr artwork both traditional and contemporary.

The Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award collection, acquired through JADA since 1988, is an outstanding collection of contemporary Australian drawings. It is a major area of acquisition by the gallery with the support of the Friends of the Gallery.

Our Print Collection is of contemporary works. Prints are acquired through exhibition, subscription to the Australian Print Council, acquisitions and gifts, with a preference for Australian prints and prints created since 1988.

The gallery has a small National Collection developed mainly through gifts and donations. It includes work by national and international artists, with a focus on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists.

On December 9, 2004, Sam and Janet Cullen and family gifted 37 photographs taken by JWLindt in his studio in Prince St, Grafton, in the early 1870s. In 2005 the Friends of the Gallery bought seven landscape photographs by J W Lindt and donated these to the gallery.

This formed our collection The Clarence Valley Photographs of John William Lindt.

The gallery acquires into this historically significant collection through gifts.

Our Ken Done collection began when the gallery bought a painting from one if its first exhibitions in 1988 and the artist donated a painting from the same exhibition, Artist/Tree.

In 1988 Ken Done donated four prints and a large painting and in 2008 he gifted 135 prints.

Across the Collections I is on display along with our exhibitions until October 21. Come along and enjoy a broad view of your gallery's collection.

The next exhibition in this series will open in early 2019 as next year the gallery will present a series of collection exhibitions celebrating its 30th birthday.

The Lady and the Unicorn

The unicorn is a mythical creature that has been written about since antiquity. It was depicted on the ancient seals of the Indus Valley civilisation and mentioned by the ancient Greeks.

The Greeks wrote as though the unicorn existed in India, a distant land. They described it as a beast with a large spiral horn projecting from its forehead.

It is also mentioned in the Bible.

It is often depicted as a white horse or goat-like animal with a long horn and cloven hooves. In the Middle Ages and Renaissance it was described as a wild woodland animal, a symbol of purity and grace, which could only be tamed by a virgin.

The legend of the story of the lady and the mythical unicorn is found in the 15th century cycle of six French tapestries.

Five of the tapestries describe a sense each - taste, smell, touch, hearing and sight - with the sixth with an uninterpreted message possibly of love or understanding.

The story is of the unicorn's love for the lady that is brutally betrayed through captivity.

This was a perfect subject for Arthur Boyd, who renders the tale in turbulent, erotic and visual language in 24 images.

Likewise Peter Porter's 20 poems cover each of the stages in the story of the lady and the unicorn.

The astonishing series of images are presented along with the aural readings by the poet in our exhibition, giving a transformative experience.

Photography and surfing in the '60s

One of our best-known artists of the Clarence Valley, John Witzig, is at the gallery tomorrow night to talk about his solo exhibition on show.

The photographer began using innovative and ground-breaking techniques to capture the new styles of surfing emerging throughout Australia and on the west coast of the United States.

John also captured the social and cultural activities of this subculture which, in later decades, became part of mainstream culture.

The photographs were taken over 10 years from 1966, a time of massive social and cultural change in Western society.

The images have been selected by John from the gallery and his collections. The artist will explain this selection during his talk.

Everyone is invited to this artist talk being held at 5.30pm tomorrow (Thursday, October 12) atGrafton Regional Gallery, with nibbles and refreshments. Help us with catering by booking in, otherwise simply turn up.

Enter the Young Archie Competition

Budding artists aged five to 18 years are invited to submit a portrait for the Young Archie Competition, held as part of the Archibald Prize 2017 Regional Tour.

The portrait is to be of a person who is special to you - someone who is known to you and plays a significant role in your life.

There are four categories: five to eight-year-olds, nine to 12-year-olds, 13 to 15-year-olds and 16 to 18-year-olds.

The competition opens tomorrow and entries must be received at the gallery by 4pm Friday, December 15.

The entries will be judged by Clarence Valley artist Rhondella Hyde, based on merit and originality.

Five finalists from each category will be exhibited at the gallery from February 3 to March 18, 2018, and on the gallery website.

One winner will be selected from each category. Each finalist will receive a prize donated by ANZ, which is also the sponsor of the People's Choice Award.

Complete our gallery survey

Go to our website to have your say on the future directions of Grafton Regional Gallery.

Information from the survey will inform the new business plan that is being written by creative arts consultant Ken Crouch.

The plan will come into force next year and includes the artistic program and its related activities.

The survey is open until 5pm Friday, October 27.

For further information email Ken Crouch at graftongalleryreview@gmail.com

Grafton Regional Gallery is a cultural service of Clarence Valley Council. The gallery is located at 158 Fitzroy St, Grafton, and is open from 10am-4pm from Tuesday to Saturday. Entry is by gold coin donation.