Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Children learn about the new bridge
News

Big day out for Grafton littlies

ebony stansfield
by
26th Oct 2018 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CHILDREN AND educators from Mid Coast Family Day Care set upon a journey across the Grafton bridge to learn more about the new bridge being constructed.

The group walked on both sides of the bridge, where they were able to see the construction of the new bridge, the cranes and passing boats.

The kids were fascinated with the train tracks and the construction work and many expressed their excitement while they walked across the bridge.

 

DAY TO REMEMBER: Educators from Mid Coast Family Day Care decided to take their charges for a visit to the new Grafton bridge.
DAY TO REMEMBER: Educators from Mid Coast Family Day Care decided to take their charges for a visit to the new Grafton bridge. Ebony Stansfield

Child development officer Donna Perich said they wanted to take the group to show them the construction of the new bridge.

"(We) wanted to discuss the changes being made to the community of Grafton," she said.

Ms Perich also wanted the children to learn about the history of the bridge and to create a milestone for them to remember.

 

Cooper gave a big thumbs up to the walk across Grafton bridge.
Cooper gave a big thumbs up to the walk across Grafton bridge. Ebony Stansfield

As the Grafton bridge is a big part of the community, Ms Perich said the experience is good for the children, as learning about community is important.

Some of the educators said when they were younger they were taken across the Grafton bridge with their families, and it was a milestone for them.

This inspired the idea to take the children out across the iconic bridge.

grafton grafton bridge grafton bridge project mid coast family day care
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Scar tree bungle could cost council $1M

    premium_icon Scar tree bungle could cost council $1M

    Council News Clarence Valley Council fronts Lands and Environment Court in Sydney

    JACA ROAD RAGE: "We don't want anyone to get knocked over"

    premium_icon JACA ROAD RAGE: "We don't want anyone to get knocked over"

    News Road rage incidents concern Jacaranda president

    OPINION: Hogan has reason to be worried

    premium_icon OPINION: Hogan has reason to be worried

    Opinion Poll predicts 3.9% swing, Nationals to lose Page

    • 26th Oct 2018 11:00 AM
    Yamba man charged for alleged historical indecent assaults

    Yamba man charged for alleged historical indecent assaults

    Crime 78-year-old a former teacher at a high school in Wagga Wagga

    • 26th Oct 2018 12:10 PM

    Local Partners