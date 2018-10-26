Big day out for Grafton littlies

CHILDREN AND educators from Mid Coast Family Day Care set upon a journey across the Grafton bridge to learn more about the new bridge being constructed.

The group walked on both sides of the bridge, where they were able to see the construction of the new bridge, the cranes and passing boats.

The kids were fascinated with the train tracks and the construction work and many expressed their excitement while they walked across the bridge.

DAY TO REMEMBER: Educators from Mid Coast Family Day Care decided to take their charges for a visit to the new Grafton bridge. Ebony Stansfield

Child development officer Donna Perich said they wanted to take the group to show them the construction of the new bridge.

"(We) wanted to discuss the changes being made to the community of Grafton," she said.

Ms Perich also wanted the children to learn about the history of the bridge and to create a milestone for them to remember.

Cooper gave a big thumbs up to the walk across Grafton bridge. Ebony Stansfield

As the Grafton bridge is a big part of the community, Ms Perich said the experience is good for the children, as learning about community is important.

Some of the educators said when they were younger they were taken across the Grafton bridge with their families, and it was a milestone for them.

This inspired the idea to take the children out across the iconic bridge.