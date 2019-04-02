Big Day out returns to the Valley

Micha, Elias and Michelle Baxter of Grafton at the GDSC and Design Collective Grafton Day Out on Saturday, April 21.

Micha, Elias and Michelle Baxter of Grafton at the GDSC and Design Collective Grafton Day Out on Saturday, April 21. Caitlan Charles

THE grassy plot by the GDSC carpark will no doubt become a hive of activity with the return of Grafton Day Out later this month.

Gourmet food trucks, live music and handmade market stalls are just some of the things that will be on offer for this year's event, which is hosted in partnership with the Grafton District Services Club and festival and food truck market gurus.

"It's a day for the people of Grafton to come out with their families and friends and enjoy a relaxed day of excellent food, craft beverages, listen to some incredible live music and have fun!” event organiser Kristy Essex, Marketing Coordinator at The GDSC said.

"We can't wait for people to experience the new layout, additional pop-up bars, try some different food and support the incredible live artists this year!”

Showcasing musical talent of the east coast was high on the agenda for event organisers this year with six up-and-coming artists performing for revellers on the day. These include Pink Zinc, indie/folk couple Anna and Jed, Byron singer/songwriter Tahlia Matheson, Grafton's Grace McDonald and Ryan Martin, along with Clarence Valley's Simone Smith.

For the food lovers, the festival has already secured a number of in-demand food trucks on the scene including 2018 crowd favourites, The Flying Piggy, Byron Burritos, Southern Fried House, Peace of Cake Bakeries and up to 15 other vendors.

Festival goers are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket and chairs although there will be facilities available also.

Entry will be gold coin donation to support local charities.

The event is strictly NO BYO and all under 18s will need to be in the presence of their parent or guardian.

For more information visit the Club's website www.gdsc.com.au or Facebook page.

Grafton Day Out: 12pm, Saturday, April 27