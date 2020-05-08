Big discounts on new cars as market tanks

New car sales were down by almost 50 per cent in April and some brands fared even worse. But dealerships remain open and if you have the money, you can drive a huge bargain on some models.

Some brands are reporting solid sales, and with new stock unlikely to arrive in the coming months, those keen to buy may have to take what they can get now or be prepared to wait months.

Here's the pick of the discounts:

SMALL CARS

The Kia Cerato Sport is among the best value buys on the market.

Kia has maintained sharp drive-away deals on the fast-selling Cerato hatch and sedan. The base S manual is $21,490 drive-away. But there are good bargains on the better equipped Sport with the added safety pack, which is priced at $25,090 drive-away for the manual and $2000 more for the automatic. The safety pack adds handy features such as pedestrian and cyclist detection for the auto braking feature, blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert and radar cruise control among others.

Volkswagen has slashed the price of its popular Golf hatch. Buyers can get into a base Golf Trendline with a seven-speed dual-clutch auto for $26,990 drive-away. That's a discount of several thousand off the regular price.

Honda is bumping up the ownership credentials of its Civic hatch and sedan.

Honda is sweetening the deal on its Honda Civic hatch and sedan by extending its warranty to seven years/unlimited kilometres, with seven years of free roadside assistance. And for those worried about the hygiene, Honda has included a free antimicrobial shield, which is applied to the interior of the car and kills up to 99.99 per cent of germs, viruses and bacteria.

SUVs

The big Hyundai Santa Fe has had its price slashed. Photo: Thomas Wielecki

Hyundai is already offering its end of financial year deals with sharp value across the entire range of SUVs. The big seven seat Santa Fe Active two-wheel drive petrol can be yours for $44,930 drive-away, a saving of about $3500. But Hyundai is also throwing in an extra $1500 off the discounted price at time of purchase and an extra $1000 for ABN holders.

Nissan has impressive deals on its range of X-Trail SUVs. Buyers can get into a base two-wheel drive X-Trail ST auto for $30,990 drive-away. The car is usually $31,890 plus on-road costs, which usually add up to thousands of dollars.

Mazda doesn’t often give discounts, but it is cutting the drive-away price of its seven-seat CX-8 Photo: Thomas Wielecki

Mazda has removed the on-road charges on its top of the range seven-seat CX-8. Buyers can save several thousand on the all-wheel drive Asaki diesel version, which is now priced from $65,840 drive-away.

UTES

The big ute brands are clamouring for your bucks this end of financial year with a heap of strong deals on the country's most popular models.

And the government has come to the party with its stimulus package that offers instant asset write-off and accelerated depreciation for work utes, particularly those rated to carry more than a tonne. The rules mean a tradie could potentially immediately claim $25,000 depreciation on a $50,000 ute.

Buyers can get into Australia’s best selling vehicle at an almost $10,000 discount.

The Mitsubishi Triton GLX+ dual cab auto is priced from $40,490 drive-away, down from $42,490 plus on-roads. The company is also extending the Triton's warranty to seven-years/150,000km. And if that isn't good enough, there's another $1500 bonus.

Toyota ultra-popular HiLux SR5 dual-cab four-wheel drive with an auto is priced at $53,990 drive-away, almost $10,000 less than the usual $62,625 drive-away.

Ford is giving ranger buyers super sharp deals.

Toyota's main rival the Ford Ranger is also getting in on the act. The big selling XLT auto with the 3.2-litre turbo-diesel engine now costs $54,990 drive-away, which is almost $10,000 cheaper than the usual $63,866.

Originally published as Big discounts on new cars as market tanks