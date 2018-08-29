BIG DRY: Cutest drought donation sucks up unwanted moisture

Putting on a nappy the bush girl's way

Putting on a nappy the bush girl's way

DISPOSABLE nappies might not seem like a logical gift to a drought-stricken farmer, but Snugglers and Huggies are helping some graziers across the Southern Downs manage the effects of drought.

The call-out for donations of disposable nappies came when Kathryn Beerens found she was going through more than a dozen nappies each day raising two orphaned lambs on her Leyburn property.

Malnourished as a result of the drought, Mrs Beerens said ewes were abandoning newborns at unusual rates or dying in childbirth.

Alongside the risk of dog attacks, young lambs struggle to regulate their temperature at night.

SOAK IT UP: Kathy Beerens has been coordinating a drought relief effort like no other... asking donors to throw disposable nappies her way. Marian Faa

"You just can't keep them outside on the veranda or they will freeze," Mrs Beerens said.

That's why "Bluey" and "Bubba" sleep like babies in a porta-cot at the end of her Kathy Beerens' bed.

With love and care the young lambs are growing strong quickly.

But try to toilet train a lamb and you'll see why Mrs Beerens and other farmers are calling out for absorbent duds.

"They work wonders," Mrs Beerens said.

DUDES IN DUDS: Kathy Beerens has been ripping through nappies like no tomorrow with this pair in her care! Marian Faa

"In the morning they will be heavy but dry to the touch - they're amazing."

Needing constant care in their infant stages, the lambs go everywhere with Mrs Beerens, including car trips.

But Mrs Beerens isn't the only one in need of soakers.

From her collection point at the Leyburn post office, owner Franky Horton has been handing out nappies by the bucketload and also has three porta-cots on loan to farmers.

READY FOR BED: Kathy Beerens is going through dozens of nappies a day with these two in her care. Kathy Beerens

"The response has been amazing actually, it's just something that makes a difference while we're all going through this together," she said.

"Drought is a very expensive project, it's really no good."

On top of paying for extra feed and water, the donations mean nappies are an extra cost some farmers don't have to worry about.

To arrange a donation of disposable nappies, contact Kathryn Beerens on 0416666773.