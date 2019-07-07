Big Eater takes Purple Pearls Benchmark 58 Handicap

FORMER WINNER: Matthew John Dunn's horse Havasay - ridden by Matt McGillivray wins the 2018 Ramornie Handicap.

FORMER WINNER: Matthew John Dunn's horse Havasay - ridden by Matt McGillivray wins the 2018 Ramornie Handicap. Adam Hourigan

RACING: The big Eater ate up the soft conditions on his way to an impressive win in today's Purple Pearls Fashions On The Field Thursday Benchmark 58 Handicap (1415m) at Grafton.

The Queensland gelding, a four-year-old son of Starcraft, surged home to snare a second career win for his Beaudesert trainer, Matthew John Dunn.

Matthew McGuren rode the gelding and told Matthew Dunn he "had to pick him up at the 1000m".

The leading jockey, who won on In Fiore earlier in the day, got every ounce of effort out of the gelding.

Matthew Dunn believes he might be able to "get him up to 1600m this campaign" after failing last time in.

He said his horse would relax but have nothing left at the end.

This time in he appears a stronger horse, he told Sky Thoroughbred Central's Gary Kliese.

Fellow Queensland trainer Toby Edmonds also celebrated more success at Grafton today.

The Gold Coast-based trainer, who won last year's Ramornie Handicap with Havasay, might return with the gelding seeking back-to-back wins on Wednesday.

Edmonds has also nominated well performed Keen Array and Whypeeo for the rich sprint race with Matt McGillivray already booked for Havasay.