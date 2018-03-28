Big effort for small artworks
WHEN the Lower Clarence Arts and Crafts Association set a theme for its exhibitions, some people get nervous, but others thrive with the challenge.
For its latest exhibition In My Mind's Eye, the exhibitors thrived.
Suzanne Monin, who curated the exhibition with Penny Stuart, said opening night last Friday was wonderful with artists, friends, family and supporters heading to the Ferry Park Gallery for a cocktail party.
"Before the exhibition we sell 200 entries and then everyone gets a canvas,” she said.
"We never know how many we will get back but this year we got 157 back; 110 in the open section and 47 in the students section.”
Entries for the exhibition came from as far as Newcastle, with regular exhibitors the Hunter Women's Artists, and entries from
Queensland.
"Many towns and villages in the Clarence Valley were represented,” Ms Monin
said.
Ms Monin said the In My Mind's Eye theme for this year's 8x8 Small Works Exhibition allowed for many different interpretations.
"It's well worth a visit, all the open entries are for sale and the highest price is $300,” she said.
"Some of the students' work is up for sale as
well.”
Open to all mediums, but staying within the perimeter of the canvas, artists worked in paint, wood, textiles, glass, grasses, pen and ink, felt and collage.
Winners
Open Section
- 1st Julianne Gosper
- 2nd Anne Walter
- 3rd Penny Stuart
- HC Karl Rubli
- HC Su Bishop
Section 2 (4-7 Years)
- 1st Meckenzie Jane Jagoe
- 2nd Alex Stuart
- 3rd Lily Warner
- HC Noah Masters
- HC Isla Stuart
Section 3 (8-11 years)
- 1st Hayden Pryor
- 2nd Sophie Watts
- 3rd Laura Hoade
- HC Elle Latham
- HC Max Marlo
Section 4 (12-16 years)
- 1st Hailey Smith
- 2nd Ellia Currie
- 3rd Iolanda Sykes
- HC Corey Chaffer
- HC Tienne Crew