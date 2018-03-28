Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SMALL WONDERS: Penny Stuart and Suzanne Monin in front of some of the Open Section of the 8 x 8 Small Works Exhibition.
SMALL WONDERS: Penny Stuart and Suzanne Monin in front of some of the Open Section of the 8 x 8 Small Works Exhibition. Contributed
Art & Theatre

Big effort for small artworks

by Caitlan Charles
28th Mar 2018 1:00 PM

WHEN the Lower Clarence Arts and Crafts Association set a theme for its exhibitions, some people get nervous, but others thrive with the challenge.

For its latest exhibition In My Mind's Eye, the exhibitors thrived.

Suzanne Monin, who curated the exhibition with Penny Stuart, said opening night last Friday was wonderful with artists, friends, family and supporters heading to the Ferry Park Gallery for a cocktail party.

"Before the exhibition we sell 200 entries and then everyone gets a canvas,” she said.

"We never know how many we will get back but this year we got 157 back; 110 in the open section and 47 in the students section.”

CONGRATULATIONS: Laura Hoade, Hayden Prior and Max Mayo are happy winners in 8-11 Section
CONGRATULATIONS: Laura Hoade, Hayden Prior and Max Mayo are happy winners in 8-11 Section Contributed

Entries for the exhibition came from as far as Newcastle, with regular exhibitors the Hunter Women's Artists, and entries from

Queensland.

"Many towns and villages in the Clarence Valley were represented,” Ms Monin

said.

Ms Monin said the In My Mind's Eye theme for this year's 8x8 Small Works Exhibition allowed for many different interpretations.

"It's well worth a visit, all the open entries are for sale and the highest price is $300,” she said.

"Some of the students' work is up for sale as

well.”

Open to all mediums, but staying within the perimeter of the canvas, artists worked in paint, wood, textiles, glass, grasses, pen and ink, felt and collage.

Winners

Open Section

  • 1st Julianne Gosper
  • 2nd Anne Walter
  • 3rd Penny Stuart
  • HC Karl Rubli
  • HC Su Bishop

Section 2 (4-7 Years)

  • 1st Meckenzie Jane Jagoe
  • 2nd Alex Stuart
  • 3rd Lily Warner
  • HC Noah Masters
  • HC Isla Stuart

Section 3 (8-11 years)

  • 1st Hayden Pryor
  • 2nd Sophie Watts
  • 3rd Laura Hoade
  • HC Elle Latham
  • HC Max Marlo

Section 4 (12-16 years)

  • 1st Hailey Smith
  • 2nd Ellia Currie
  • 3rd Iolanda Sykes
  • HC Corey Chaffer
  • HC Tienne Crew
Grafton Daily Examiner
Second case of meningococcal confirmed in Clarence Valley

Second case of meningococcal confirmed in Clarence Valley

Health A THREE-YEAR-OLD child has contracted the disease, and North Coast Public Health Unit is urging people to be alert to the symptoms.

On parole, he took his gear up his rear to police station

On parole, he took his gear up his rear to police station

News Disgusting deposit recovered after bizarre behaviour detected

Meningococcal: What you need to know

Meningococcal: What you need to know

Health There have been two confirmed cases in the Clarence Valley this year

Police to keep eye on skatepark ahead of school holidays

Police to keep eye on skatepark ahead of school holidays

News Police working with business owners, youth hub and council

  • 28th Mar 2018 1:54 PM

Local Partners