Big effort for small artworks

SMALL WONDERS: Penny Stuart and Suzanne Monin in front of some of the Open Section of the 8 x 8 Small Works Exhibition. Contributed

WHEN the Lower Clarence Arts and Crafts Association set a theme for its exhibitions, some people get nervous, but others thrive with the challenge.

For its latest exhibition In My Mind's Eye, the exhibitors thrived.

Suzanne Monin, who curated the exhibition with Penny Stuart, said opening night last Friday was wonderful with artists, friends, family and supporters heading to the Ferry Park Gallery for a cocktail party.

"Before the exhibition we sell 200 entries and then everyone gets a canvas,” she said.

"We never know how many we will get back but this year we got 157 back; 110 in the open section and 47 in the students section.”

CONGRATULATIONS: Laura Hoade, Hayden Prior and Max Mayo are happy winners in 8-11 Section Contributed

Entries for the exhibition came from as far as Newcastle, with regular exhibitors the Hunter Women's Artists, and entries from

Queensland.

"Many towns and villages in the Clarence Valley were represented,” Ms Monin

said.

Ms Monin said the In My Mind's Eye theme for this year's 8x8 Small Works Exhibition allowed for many different interpretations.

"It's well worth a visit, all the open entries are for sale and the highest price is $300,” she said.

"Some of the students' work is up for sale as

well.”

Open to all mediums, but staying within the perimeter of the canvas, artists worked in paint, wood, textiles, glass, grasses, pen and ink, felt and collage.

Winners

Open Section

1st Julianne Gosper

2nd Anne Walter

3rd Penny Stuart

HC Karl Rubli

HC Su Bishop

Section 2 (4-7 Years)

1st Meckenzie Jane Jagoe

2nd Alex Stuart

3rd Lily Warner

HC Noah Masters

HC Isla Stuart

Section 3 (8-11 years)

1st Hayden Pryor

2nd Sophie Watts

3rd Laura Hoade

HC Elle Latham

HC Max Marlo

Section 4 (12-16 years)