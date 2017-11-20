Big effort keeps the toads away

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

THE trend of declining Friday night toad tallies for the early part of this 17/18 toading season stayed true for the CVCIA crew last Friday night when 12 enthusiastic toaders, including 3 Micalo landowners and a new recruit from Brushgrove, put in a collective 30 hours of effort over the fields, forests, ponds and marshes of Micalo Island to further deplete the local toad numbers.

By the nights end 375 toads were brought back to base with numbers heavily influenced by 200 newly emerged met amorphs (very small toads) found around the moist, margins of a dam on private property.

The first round of Friday night toading at Micalo in October returned 423 toads (and no metamorphs) between 18 volunteers, the largest single night tally so far this season - both toads and volunteers!

Despite not being able to cover some properties due to less volunteer resources, the properties that were checked generally returned less toads with the one exception where a recent breeding event had generated a new generation of toads.

Finding the metamorphs was a great outcome and even better as the owner was toading with us and they now have the good oil on how to arrest the little toads that remain before they become bigger pests.

Recent breeding has also been recorded at Sandon Rd, Brooms Head, Greycliff/Lake Arragan campground and a few sites around Yamba with the largest spawning in Yamba yielding 3000 well-advanced toad tadpoles and 2000 metamorphs due to the diligent action of Mr and Mrs Ray in O'Gradys Lane to report the tadpole sighting to CVCIA followed by concerted volunteer effort last week.

As for Micalo Island, declining returns from the properties on the east side of the Island that have been holding largest toad populations for the last year is a significant boost to both our volunteers and Micalo landowners who would like to rid the Island of these pests.

In the Friday night battles of the sexes, the adult female toads again comfortably outnumbered the males, 52 to 31, while in the volunteer ranks the ladies trumped the men 7-5.

This Friday the 24th we will return to Brooms Head for our third round-up of the 17/18 season with the hope the downward trend in the toad tally continues while we have ourselves some more good times doing our nocturnal Landcare and any enquiries can be directed to CVCIA Toading Contact, Scott Lenton, on 0438 430 234.

We will meet at 7.30pm in the Bowling Club car park next to the bridge over Lake Cakora and the more volunteers we get the more ground we can cover to provide further momentum to achieve control in this critical area at the frontline of the toad invasion in the Clarence Valley.