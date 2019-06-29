Menu
BIG LINEUP: Everyone is urged to come along and see what the race carnival is all about with Westlawn Day this year. Adam Hourigan
Big fields and a big day to start carnival

Adam Hourigan
29th Jun 2019 12:00 AM
CLARENCE River Jockey Club CEO Michael Beattie sees this year's carnival as the start of a new era.

"This is the first time that Westlawn Day has been on a Sunday, and I think it's a wonderful start to the carnival,” he said.

"It gives a golden opportunity for everyone to come in and enjoy the carnival. It costs nothing to get in and they can have a look at exactly what we have to offer at no cost, and that's all courtesy of Westlawn Finance.

"And we're pleased to be able to support that concept going forward.”

Mr Beattie said with capacity fields with emergencies for eight of the nine races on Westlawn day, it augured well for the standard throughout the carnival.

"The racing this year I think will be at an extremely high level. We've got people from stables the length and breadth of the eastern seaboard coming here, and it should be a sensational carnival.”

Mr Beattie said the move to the Sunday allowed some breathing room for racegoers and competing horses.

"I really do think it's the start of a new era for the carnival in Grafton,” he said.

