Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FRIGHT NIGHT: One of the vehicles in a two-car crash at Bargara tonight ended up on its roof.
FRIGHT NIGHT: One of the vehicles in a two-car crash at Bargara tonight ended up on its roof. Mike Knott
News

Big fright for trick-or-treaters in two-car collision

Jay Fielding
by
31st Oct 2018 10:00 PM

A GROUP of trick-or-treaters got a Halloween scare they weren't expecting - but thankfully escaped serious injury -  when two vehicles collided in Bargara tonight.

One of the vehicles, a white SUV, ended up on its roof.

"It proved to be a scary night for some of the people in the cars, as they were dressed up for Halloween, and also it didn't help that there were more cars on the road than usual," Bargara Fire Station captain Cain Josefski said.

Fire, ambulance and police crews were called to the collision at the intersection of Hughes and Wessels Rds, which about 8.30pm, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

She said crews had to free one person who was temporarily trapped following the crash.

Mr Josefski had a message for drivers who were passing crash scenes.

"If you're driving past an accident, please slow down - and no rubbernecking, as that can cause more damage."

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Queensland Police Service.

halloween two car collision
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Purple Army of helpers lend a hand to Jacaranda Festival

    Purple Army of helpers lend a hand to Jacaranda Festival

    News IF YOU see a purple tie-dye shirt out and about today, chances are you're looking at an international volunteer helping make the Jacaranda Festival possible

    Less than 100 coastal emus left

    premium_icon Less than 100 coastal emus left

    Environment These emus are facing extinction

    Man jailed for assault and leading police on two pursuits

    premium_icon Man jailed for assault and leading police on two pursuits

    Crime Grafton man appears in local court and pleads guilty this week

    Grafton ditches the 9-5 for Jaca madness

    premium_icon Grafton ditches the 9-5 for Jaca madness

    News Shop dress-ups to turn Prince St into a crazy sight

    Local Partners